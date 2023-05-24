The index closes in negative. Banks and luxury stocks are down

The banks (except Mps) and the luxury sector (which has grown too much) are holding back

Milan does not stray from parity, showing a disappointing -0.5%, closing the session at 27,174.66 points. The best stocks of the Ftse Mib were Saipem (+3.59%) and Mps (+3.15%), while a strong setback should be recorded by Moncler that lost more than 5%. Ferrari (-3.34%) and Amplifon (-2.62%) are also bad. What is worrying is the US debt ceiling on which agreement appears increasingly difficult. A member of the Republican delegation negotiating with representatives of the Biden administration told Reuters he was not optimistic about the outcome of the current meetings.

Spread unchanged

Interlocutory session for government bonds on the euro secondary market where, in the absence of data capable of directing trading, yields fluctuated within a narrow range, limited to a few basis points. At the end of the session, the yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP (Isin IT0005518128) and the same German maturity it is indicated at 185 basis points, unchanged from yesterday’s closing. The yield on the ten-year benchmark BTP rose slightly, closing the session at 4.31% from the 4.30% of the last reference.

The industry slows down

The real economy brings finance back to earth, suggesting that the interest rate race is not over. The PMI index, which gives the pulse of the situation almost in real time, signals that European manufacturing is in crisis. In May it returned to levels of 3 years ago, when Europe was emerging from the first heavy lockdown. The tertiary sector is holding on, even if it slows down, through price increases. The ECB is getting its scoop: cooling the system. Only that the descent of the activity is not homogeneous. Core inflation, excluding energy and food, will not slow down much precisely because of the rises in the services sector. So what will Christine Lagarde be up to in the coming months? According to HSBC, the ECB will also raise rates after the summer: another 3 increases until September. European stock exchanges retreat. About half a point down in Milan and Frankfurt. Wall Street is also weak waiting for a white smoke from the White House on raising the debt ceiling.