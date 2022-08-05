Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discover” at the bottom,

First Financial 2022-08-05 15:45:34 Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

Recently, Wang Jiangping, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, was in Beijing to investigate the application of new-generation information technologies such as virtual reality in the field of industrial manufacturing, and held a symposium for relevant enterprises. At the symposium, relevant companies in the virtual reality and iron and steel industries exchanged and discussed about “virtual reality and other technologies help the industry to reduce costs and increase efficiency”. According to agency forecasts, by 2025, the Industrial Metaverse will drive the global smart manufacturing market to exceed US$540 billion.

The “Industrial Metaverse” is coming?The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology connects virtual reality and industrial manufacturing and the steel industry is also “fashionable”丨Industry outlet