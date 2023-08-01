The inflation boom cuts shopping by 6 out of 10 Italians

The price increase is forcing almost 6 out of 10 Italians (57%) to reduce the resources allocated to shopping, 53% to reduce electricity consumption, 51% to reduce expenses for cultural and leisure activities, the 44% to reduce gas consumption. A trend destined to continue in the immediate future, with 57% who will be forced to reduce or avoid spending on entertainment, 52% dinners out and travel, 48% delivery products, 47% ready meals .

These, in summary, are the main findings that emerge from the report FragilItalia, elaborated by Area Studi Legacoop and Ipsos, based on the results of a survey conducted on a representative sample of the population, to test their opinions on the subject of “Inflation and consumption”. The results of the survey confirm that inflation is a “tax” that impacts more heavily on the weaker classes.

In the working class, in fact, the reduction in shopping affects 74% of Italians (against the average figure of 57%), that of electricity consumption 71% (against 53%), that of spending on leisure activities 66% (against 51%) and that of gas consumption 56% (against 44%). However, it should be highlighted that, compared to the previous survey (September 2022), the overall average level has decreased, respectively by 10 and 12 percentage points, the shares of those who had to reduce their consumption of electricity and gas.

Inequalities are growing

“The impact of the increase in costs and prices in the last year has been strong and has increased inequalities in our country” comment Simone Gamberini, president of Legacoop “and as much as the country has resisted, both in terms of production and consumption, the increases have hit household budgets asymmetrically, penalizing the most fragile classes for whom essential consumption such as energy, mortgages and food have the greatest impact. While we see the energy emergency receding, albeit slowly, we must however recall the need to protect and sustain demand levels. It is in fact true that inflation is the most unjust tax, because it affects all citizens indiscriminately, and therefore penalizes the weakest, but it is equally true that, as we have repeatedly said, the current monetary policies risk further aggravating the situation weighing not only on the production system but also on those same citizens. The rate hikes implemented again are the opposite way to what is now needed in our country. Culture, leisure, travel, non-food purchases: the rapid recovery that led us out of the pandemic was based on all of this. Courageous public policies are needed, because further declines in consumption fuel the risk of economic recession and social unease”.

Technology, clothing and culture are renounced

The current trend, as already mentioned, is destined to continue. The items that occupy the first four positions in the ranking of spending reductions or waivers expected in the immediate future (57% for entertainment, 52% for dinners out and travel, 48% for delivered products, 47% for ready meals ) are followed by a reduction in spending or the renunciation of the purchase of electronic products (46%), culture (45%), clothing (41%), beauty (40%), shoes (39%).

With regard to food spending, fish leads the ranking of the percentages of those who will have to give it up or reduce their consumption (31%), followed by gas and electricity consumption (28%), cured meats, meat, animal feed and fuel (all to 27%).

The Report also contains a focus on the effects of price increases on food spending, focusing on the purchasing strategies implemented by families to deal with the increase in product prices, on the sales channels used for food purchases and on the shrinkflation, i.e. the reduction of the quantity of the product contained in a package while leaving the product unchanged

selling price.

Less unnecessary purchases

As far as purchasing strategies are concerned, 51% of the interviewees declare that they have reduced the purchase of superfluous products (-7 percentage points compared to September 2022), 49% that they limit food waste (-4 points), 46% that they mainly buy products in promotion (-9 points), 42% to stock up on promotional products, 32% (-6 points) to look for the cheapest products, even if not usually consumed.

With regard to food product sales channels, the results of the survey show an average increase in purchase frequency of 29% in discount stores (53% in the working class).

