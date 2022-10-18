Listen to the audio version of the article

In September, consumer prices recorded an increase of three tenths of a point on a monthly basis and + 8.9% on an annual basis against + 8.4% in August. This confirms the preliminary estimates of Istat. In the month, core inflation, net of energy and fresh food, accelerated from + 4.4% to + 5% and that net of energy goods alone from + 5% to + 5.5%. The inflation acquired for 2022 is equal to + 7.1% for the general index and + 3.6% for the core component. The greatest increases involve food expenditure which passes to + 11.4% from the previous + 10.4% while recreational, cultural and personal care services touch + 5.7% from + 4.6%. The prices of non-durable goods (from + 3.8% to + 4.6%) and semi-durable goods (from + 2.3% to + 2.8%) also contribute to the acceleration, to a lesser extent. Although slowing down slightly, the prices of energy goods (from + 44.9% in August to + 44.5%) and regulated (from + 47.9% to + 47.7%) continue to grow very broadly. both non-regulated (from + 41.6% to + 41.2%); the prices of transport services also decelerated (from + 8.4% to + 7.2%). On an annual basis, the prices of goods accelerate (from + 11.8% to + 12.5%), while the growth of those of services is substantially stable (from + 3.8% to + 3.9%). The prices of food goods, for home and personal care (from + 9.6% to + 10.9%) and those of products with high frequency of purchase (from + 7.7% to +8, are accelerating) 4%). According to preliminary estimates, the harmonized index of consumer prices (Ipca) increases by 1.6% on a monthly basis, also due to the end of the summer sales which the NIC does not take into account, and by 9.4% on annual basis (from + 9.1% in the previous month); the preliminary estimate was + 9.5%. The national consumer price index for blue-collar and white-collar families (Foi), net of tobacco, recorded an increase of 0.3% on a monthly basis and of 8.6% on an annual basis. Consumer price growth accelerates for all household groups, but the inflationary differential between poorer and higher spending households continues to widen. “We have to go back to August 1983 (when it was equal to + 11.0%) to find an increase in the prices of the shopping cart on an annual basis, higher than that of September 2022 (+ 10.9%)” is the comment of the Istat.

Among the trade associations there is concern that this rising trend will continue. «According to our estimates, the acceleration in prices will continue, with increases that will be discharged on the next bills, bringing the increase in prices to the highest levels of the year. The inflation rate will rise on average over the next three months to at least 9.1%, more than half a point higher than the already high figure for the summer period (+ 8.4%) and three points higher in comparison with the spring period They let Confesercenti know. «We await a drastic intervention from the new government to put a ceiling on the increases in gas and electricity tariffs, to defend citizens and businesses from a dangerous economic spin. Without a rapid intervention of this type, inflation will continue to rise, eroding the purchasing capacity of families and reducing consumption, for which it is easy to predict, this autumn, a real free fall “asks Patrizia De Luise, president of Confesercenti. “The acceleration of the inflation rate, which has not been so high for 30 years, illustrates an increase in the cost of living, destined to increase in the coming winter months,” comments Mario Resca, president of Confimprese, who fears -. The inflationary pressure affects the various categories of expenditure in a heterogeneous way and obviously the compulsory costs, due to the size of energy prices, are the most affected. For the next few months we expect an average price increase of + 10%, with catering at + 8%, clothing between +10 and + 12%, non-food + 7%. Christmas will be recessive and austere with zero growth in value and around -6% in volume. An unprecedented social crisis is looming ». Coldiretti calculates an increase in food spending of 650 euros per family and one in two Italians is forced to cut shopping in the shopping cart. The greatest increases affect seed oil (+ 60.5%), butter (38%), margarine (+ 26.5%), rice (+ 26.4%) and uht milk (+24.5 %), ahead of flour (+ 24.2%) and pasta (+ 21.6%). Fresh vegetables – continues Coldiretti – increase by 16.7% and fruit by 7.9% with negative effects on consumption. According to Codacons estimates, considering the total consumption of a typical family, it leads to an increase of 2,734 euros per year which becomes 3,551 euros for a family with two children.