The INPS detaches the citizen’s income via text message: 169,000 families are affected

Stop to basic income for 169 thousand families

Just basic income: 169 thousand families who were beneficiaries of the subsidy but who do not have a disabled, minor or over 65 member in their nucleus have been suspended since August and no longer meet the criteria established by the new legislation. The last installment they received is that of 27 July. And the tension in Naples, one of the cities that benefits the most from the RDC, has risen to such an extent that hundreds of people have gone to complain to the INPS offices.

The note from Palazzo San Giacomo reiterates who will not be affected by the suspension of the subsidy: “The July deadline does not affect those who have a minor, disabled or over-60-year-old in their household. From 1 January 2024, families with minor children, with people with disabilities and with people aged at least 60 will receive the new inclusion allowance, with amounts of no less than 480 euros per month, also paid out by INPS. Social services will continue to take charge of all the nuclei assigned to them in the GEPI ministerial platform. Nucleuses assigned to the Employment Centers, not present in the social services platform, can be evaluated by the social services for taking charge only following an initial analysis carried out by the operators of the Employment Centers who will carry out the transfer of question where they detect social issues.

Citizenship income suspended since August: thousands protest at INPS

In response, hundreds of people are go to the INPS of Naples and the province, as in Calvizzano in the northern area of ​​Naples – in the lead for number of subsidies – for clarification on the new requirements. As it reports Tgcom 24, at the INPS headquarters of via De Gasperi, in Naples, two people got into an altercation with vigilantes at the entrance. A police patrol intervened on the spot. TO Scampi the families also arrived at the municipal seat.

