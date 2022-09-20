Executive summary:Recently, disputes about express insured prices have frequently appeared on hot searches. Some users send valuables such as gold and figurines by express, but when they contact customer service to settle a claim after the item is lost or damaged, the express customer service says that it cannot pay the insured amount. Why is the insured price in vain? The reporter’s investigation found that express delivery companies have formulated some restrictions on claims, and consumers should pay attention to the details of the claims rules before placing an order to avoid losses.

Recently, disputes about express insured prices have frequently appeared on hot searches. Some users send valuables such as gold and figurines by express, but when they contact customer service to settle a claim after the item is lost or damaged, the express customer service says that it cannot pay the insured amount. Why is the insured price in vain? The reporter’s investigation found that express delivery companies have formulated some restrictions on claims, and consumers should pay attention to the details of the claims rules before placing an order to avoid losses.

The insured price of 18,000 yuan can only be compensated for 500 yuan

Recently, a Hangzhou user sent 20 grams of gold through SF Express, and the insured price was 8,000 yuan. However, when the courier clearly informed that the item was lost, SF’s customer service offered to compensate only 2,000 yuan. Fortunately, after police investigation and search and the concerted efforts of all parties, the gold lost by the user has been found.

Another user sent a figure worth 17,000 yuan to SF Express, and spent 108 yuan to insure the price of 18,000 yuan, but the figure was damaged during the shipping process. , the answer is that only 500 yuan can be compensated. The customer service of SF Express said that the insured price is not how much is insured, but the actual loss of the comprehensive express and the insured amount to be compensated in a certain proportion. Since the figure is not completely damaged, it cannot be compensated according to the insured amount. SF Express also stated that it can provide repair services, but the user believes that the repaired figures are greatly discounted and are no longer worth the original price.

According to Article 47 of the “Postal Law of the People’s Republic of China“, if the insured mail is lost or completely damaged, the compensation shall be made according to the insured value; if it is partially damaged or the contents are short, the actual loss of the mail shall be paid according to the ratio of the insured value to the total value of the mail. be compensated.

In this regard, industry insiders said that after customers purchase the insured service of express delivery companies, the specific compensation standard depends on the agreement in the agreement. For disputes over the amount of compensation, consumers can file a lawsuit with the court and apply for a professional appraisal agency to appraise the amount of the loss, and the express delivery company will pay.

Some courier companies set caps on insured prices

Recently, there have been many incidents in which high-value items have been lost or damaged, but only a small amount of compensation has been obtained. The reporter’s inquiry found that behind the express insured service, there are actually more detailed compensation regulations, which require users to manually click to view, and the insured compensation rules of some express companies are written in the lengthy express service agreement. ignore.

The reporter opened the SF mailing page. In the insured price item, there was a prompt that “uninsured items will indemnify up to 7 times the shipping cost. It is recommended to insure the price”. The default amount of insured price “2 yuan insured price of 0-500 yuan” appears below. Users can check the default option. Check the box, or fill in the real item value in the “Custom Item Value” field.

When selecting a custom item value, a new page pops up with a description of the insured price, which lists the claim settlement rules in detail, and the user needs to scroll down the page to view it. The first article of the rules reads: “Insured express shipments will be compensated according to the actual value of the loss (if the item is damaged and can be repaired, the repair cost will be compensated within the limit of the insured price). Please declare the value and pay the cost in full according to the value of the goods. Proof of real and effective value (such as a combination of invoices, contracts, and payment vouchers), SF Express will evaluate the value of the loss (excluding indirect losses such as business opportunities and estimated income) based on market value and the opinions of third-party institutions. Compensation is not available.”

SF Express also reminds in the claim settlement rules: “If you cannot prove the actual value of the consigned items, SF Express will refund your insured price in full, and make compensation according to the uninsured price express shipment.” According to SF Express’s regulations, the maximum compensation for uninsured price items is 7 times. freight.

Other courier companies also have their own insurance payment rules. The upper limit of the declared value of ZTO’s insured price is 30,000 yuan. The insured express will be compensated according to the actual value of the loss. The real and effective value certificate must be provided when making compensation. ZTO Express will evaluate the loss value based on the market value and the opinion of the insurance company. Some are not eligible for compensation. Yuantong requires that the value of a single express shipment should not exceed 30,000 yuan. If the insured express shipment is damaged, damaged or lost, it will be compensated according to the actual loss value, up to the insured amount.

STO requires that the actual value of the insured express should not exceed 20,000 yuan. If the express is damaged or lost, the express service unit will compensate for the actual loss within the agreed insured value. Jingdong Express stated in the insured price statement that if the loss is caused by Jingdong’s responsibility during the delivery process, Jingdong will compensate according to the actual declared value of the goods and the proportion of the loss.

Proof of value must be kept when sending valuables

Judging from the compensation rules of major express delivery companies, most companies emphasize that “real and effective value proofs must be provided when making compensation” and “compensation for losses based on actual value”. Therefore, when consumers send valuables, they need to keep the corresponding proof of value, such as shopping invoices, payment vouchers, etc., to avoid difficulty in obtaining compensation because the value of the items cannot be proved. Assess the value of the loss. When choosing an insured service, you should also pay attention to the upper limit of the insured declared value of the express delivery company.

In addition, there are some items that cannot be insured, and consumers need to pay special attention when sending them. SF Express stated that it does not provide price protection services for items whose value cannot be easily verified, such as antique calligraphy and painting, commemorative coins, rough jadeite, ornamental stones, and items that are fragile or difficult to package properly, such as jade carvings, wood carvings, and purple clay pots.

