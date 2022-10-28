The international gold price fell, and the US index continued to rebound, waiting for the Fed to decide the pace of future interest rate hikes



On Friday (October 28), the international gold price fell, as the US dollar index was expected to continue the overnight rebound. But investors are generally cautious ahead of the Fed’s policy meeting next week, and they will be watching closely for any signs that the Fed’s pace of rate hikes may slow.

At 15:27 Beijing time, spot gold fell 0.60% to US$1,653.08 per ounce; the main COMEX gold futures contract fell 0.55% to US$1,656.4 per ounce; the US dollar index rose 0.27% to 110.878.

Data released overnight showed that the initial value of the U.S. real GDP annualized quarterly rate in the third quarter was recorded at 2.6%, reversing the contraction in the previous two quarters and 0.2 percentage points higher than the expected value. In addition, European Central Bank President Lagarde believes that the economic outlook is pessimistic, which is bearish for the euro.

All of these boosted the short-term trend of the dollar, with the US dollar index rising more than 0.8% overnight, putting pressure on gold prices. The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates by 300 basis points since March, which has pushed gold down 9%.

But other data released overnight showed U.S. consumer spending slowed to 1.4% in the third quarter. The Fed may be forced to slow the pace of rate hikes as the economy falters in a high-interest rate environment.

The U.S. index fell for the second week in a row, hitting a new low of 109.527 during the session since September 20; the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell nearly 30 basis points this week, after rising for 12 consecutive weeks. While the Fed is likely to announce a fourth straight 75 basis point rate hike at its meeting next week, traders expect the Fed’s December rate hike to be trimmed to 50 basis points.

Matt Simpson, analyst at City Index, said: “A weaker dollar and lower U.S. bond yields have certainly helped gold get off its lows this week, but that’s not a reason to be overly bullish on gold…but gold will do better in 2023 because of that Gold may find demand from safe-haven funds.”

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said the U.S. economic downturn was evident in October, while confidence in the outlook deteriorated sharply. This was due to a slump in service activity due to rising living costs and tighter financial conditions.

The risk of economic contraction increased in the fourth quarter, while inflationary pressures remained high. That said, a looming recession is fundamentally good for gold, especially since it could come before inflation subsides. In this case, the economy will experience stagflation and gold should gain favor.