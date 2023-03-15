The international gold price fell slightly, inflation continued to plague the FED, let’s look at its performance next



On Wednesday (March 15), international gold prices fell slightly, as the U.S. CPI data for February released overnight showed that the annual rate of core inflation still far exceeded the Fed’s 2% target, and the U.S. dollar index rebounded. Ahead of the Fed’s March meeting, it will be important to watch to see whether upcoming U.S. retail sales data heralds any downturn in consumption.

At 15:44 Beijing time, spot gold fell 0.28% to $1,898.49 an ounce; the main COMEX gold futures contract fell 0.43% to $1,902.6 an ounce; the U.S. dollar index rose 0.04% to 103.711.

The Fed is expected to continue raising interest rates next week and in May, with its benchmark rate hiked by 25 basis points each, after a report overnight showed U.S. core inflation remained high at an annual rate of 5.5% in February and concerns over a long-running banking crisis eased .

Convincing signals from the authorities that they are ready to provide liquidity to stabilize financial firms should they be needed should go a long way towards alleviating systemic risk concerns. That should increase risk appetite, reduce the probability of a very bad economic outcome and lift expected interest rates somewhat.

According to economists at TD Securities, the gold market should lose momentum in the short term. The risk of the Fed raising interest rates will be stronger than the market currently expects, and the temporary end to short-covering suggests that gold may at least partially give up some of the gains made against the backdrop of systemic risk panic.

Economists at Commerzbank pointed out that support measures announced by the Federal Reserve and U.S. authorities over the weekend should help stabilize the banking sector, but it remains to be seen whether market confidence will return so quickly. The Fed is expected to cut interest rates in the second half of the year.

Economists at ANZ Bank said in a report that a shift in expectations for the U.S. federal funds rate could provide strong support for safe-haven assets such as gold. “Expectations that the Fed will scale back rate hikes sent 10-year Treasury yields to six-week lows, while the dollar erased its gains for the year. Gold’s short-term outlook looks strong. Gold has jumped to a 50-day move above the moving averages, indicating a shift in market momentum. With relatively low investor allocations, we expect this to persist.”

At present, there is no shortage of expectations in the market that the FOMC meeting in March may be the swan song of this round of interest rate hikes, and the possibility of a rate cut before the end of 2023 is not even ruled out. However, more clear evidence is needed in this regard.

The U.S. is to publish retail sales and producer price indexes later in the day. Ahead of the FOMC meeting on March 22, it will become important to watch whether U.S. retail sales data signal any consumption downturn.