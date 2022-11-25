The international gold price has fallen from a one-week high, and the FED’s future decision-making still faces uncertainty



On Friday (November 25), international gold prices rose to a new high of $1,761.06 per ounce, as the Federal Reserve’s future interest rate hike strategy showed a dovish tendency. However, market liquidity was limited during the Thanksgiving holiday, and investors were cautious about holding positions over the weekend, which limited the rise in gold prices.

At 15:21 Beijing time, spot gold fell 0.09% to $1,753.65 an ounce; the main COMEX gold futures contract rose 0.46% to $1,753.7 an ounce; the U.S. dollar index fell 0.01% to 105.842.

IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said that the weak dollar provided good support for gold, as expectations for a slowdown in the pace of interest rate hikes are seen as a sign of peak hawkishness, and investors will further unwind bearish positions in gold that have been built since the beginning of the year.

Minutes of the Fed’s November meeting, released earlier this week, showed a “substantial majority” of policymakers agreed that a slower pace of rate hikes “may soon be appropriate”. Most traders expect the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates to 50 basis points at its December meeting. As a result, the dollar turned down again.

But Yeap Jun Rong added that given the difference in forecasts before and after the latest U.S. inflation data, the Fed’s December policy meeting remains uncertain, making gold extra sensitive to the upcoming data as buyers look to further reassure current rate hike expectations Get well anchored.

Federal Reserve policymakers need to take major precautions before adjusting the pace of rate hikes at their December monetary policy meeting, as a decision to slow the pace of monetary policy tightening could be a double-edged sword for them.

There is no doubt that the headline inflation rate in the US economy has shown signs of falling, but the core CPI number has not yet shown signs of a meaningful decline. Separately, data on U.S. durable goods orders released this week showed an improvement, a sign of an acceleration in core inflation ahead.

The high interest rate environment has constrained gold’s inflation-hedging function because of the higher opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets. Holdings of the world‘s largest gold-backed ETF, the SPDR Gold Trust, have fallen by about 68 tonnes since the start of the year.

Economists at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group believe that the dollar sell-off will not continue for much longer. Terminal interest rates need to be higher than the 4.625% forecast in September. The dollar is still affected by the ongoing tightening cycle. The recession in Europe also means that the size of the dollar sell-off is limited, which may mean that the dollar’s decline will not continue for much longer.”