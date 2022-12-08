The international gold price is stable, the market is worried that the Fed will continue to maintain a tough and hawkish stance



On Thursday (December 8), international gold prices held steady as market participants waited for new hints on the prospect of raising interest rates at the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting next week. Recent releases of strong U.S. macro data point to a firm U.S. economy, fueling speculation that the Federal Reserve may remain hawkish.

At 15:25 Beijing time, spot gold rose 0.01% to $1,786.13 an ounce; the main COMEX gold futures contract fell 0.01% to $1,797.9 an ounce; the U.S. dollar index fell 0.07% to 105.124.

Ilya Spivak, global head of macro at Tastytrade, said: “After an overnight rally, we see a correction in the price of gold. Before the Fed meeting, it may be difficult for gold to start a directional move in any way. If the Fed’s results are in line with expectations, the market will be relieved.” tone, because it’s not worse than expected, the dollar could weaken, which would give gold a little boost.”

Most investors expect the Fed to trim its rate hikes to 50 basis points at its final policy meeting in 2022 this month. The U.S. consumer price index (CPI) for November will be released before the Fed announces an interest rate hike. The data will affect the Fed’s decision-making.

Markets were divided on the Fed’s policy outlook. Non-farm payrolls data and strong service sector demand showed the resilience of the U.S. economy, but investors were ambivalent as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates and raised expectations of a recession.

Alvin Liew, senior economist at UOB, said: “The November employment report pointed to continued hiring momentum in most sectors amid a still tight labor market environment, with wage growth returning to above 5%, reinforcing the Fed’s 12-month forecast. Reasons to keep the rate hike stance on the FOMC in July.”

Economists at the National Bank of Canada believe that international gold prices may rebound in the first quarter of 2023, because if the Federal Reserve adjusts monetary policy, it will lay the foundation for a longer-term decline in the U.S. dollar.

However, economists at Commerzbank expect gold prices to struggle to maintain gains, and “the momentum for further gains may gradually weaken. Although the interest rate hike cycle will end in the foreseeable future, interest rates are likely to remain high for a considerable period of time. It will take a significant and sustained decline in inflation and get close to the Fed’s 2% inflation target again to cut interest rates. Powell said that this will require interest rates to remain restrictive for a long time. Because the Fed believes that it is necessary to raise interest rates, so if interest rates are expected Gold could come under pressure on further gains after the upcoming Fed meeting. The same could happen if the dollar strengthens again. There was a harbinger of this after the November ISM non-manufacturing index was much higher than expected , causing the price of gold to fall by about $40.”