The international gold price is stable, and when the US CPI is released, the inflation outlook may have changed



On Thursday (November 10), the international gold price was generally stable. Before the US inflation data was about to be released, investors remained cautious, and the gold price fluctuated within a small range. The US core CPI in October is expected to decline year-on-year and month-on-month. The president of the New York Fed, who is also the FOMC vice-chairman, is optimistic about long-term inflation expectations, which may signal a change in the inflation outlook.

At 15:32 Beijing time, spot gold fell 0.05% to US$1705.62 per ounce; the main COMEX gold futures contract fell 0.30% to US$1708.5 per ounce; the US dollar index rose 0.09% to 110.51.

Prices appear to be consolidating ahead of the inflation data, said Brian Lan, managing director of Singapore-based trader GoldSilver Central. If the inflation data is higher than expected, then there will be speculation that the Fed will take another drastic action, thereby putting pressure on gold,

The US consumer price index (CPI) report will be released at 21:30 Beijing time. U.S. consumer spending fell and gasoline prices fell sharply in the third quarter. Economists expect the U.S. core CPI to decline year-on-year and month-on-month in October, which may prompt the Federal Reserve to slow down the pace of interest rate hikes and gold will rise.

Gold prices are likely to consolidate near $1,700, but if a strong CPI pushes the dollar higher, gold selling pressure could target the $1,685 area, Edward Moya, senior analyst at OANDA, said in a note.

New York Fed President Williams on Wednesday welcomed relatively stable long-term inflation expectations while expressing some confusion over data showing a large number of Americans expect price pressures to subside outright at some point.

Uncertainty about the inflation outlook has risen, Williams said, adding that, based on recent data, “a surprising issue that merits further study is the growing divergence of views on future inflation, including those expected to The proportion of people in deflation is high.”

The President of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York is also the Vice Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). Analysts at BMO Capital Markets said it was “notable” to see the FOMC vice chair talk about rising deflation expectations, and Williams’ upbeat view on inflation expectations could signal a change in the inflation outlook.

“My personal assumption is that we’re on the back end of a spike in inflation … not the front end,” Richmond Fed President Barkin said on Wednesday. “Commodity prices appear to be cooling, supply chains appear to be loosening, and excess spending is Being consumed, the Fed is raising rates and doing what we need to do.”