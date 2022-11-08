The international gold price is stepping back on the $1,666 support



On Tuesday (November 8), the international gold price continued to be under pressure and was stepping back on the support of $1,666. Cautious investors remain on the sidelines ahead of key U.S. inflation data due later in the week. The data may affect the pace of future Fed rate hikes.

At 14:48 Beijing time, spot gold fell 0.26% to US$1,671.07 per ounce; the main COMEX gold futures contract fell 0.39% to US$1,673.9 per ounce; the US dollar index rose 0.20% to 111.403.

The U.S. consumer price index report will be released on Thursday (November 10), which may affect the Fed’s future monetary policy outlook. According to preliminary estimates, the U.S. headline CPI is expected to fall to 8.0% in December from 8.2% previously, while the core CPI is expected to fall to 6.5% from 6.6% previously.

Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG, said that the price of gold has encountered resistance and retreated near $1,680, which may keep some people on the sidelines to wait for a stronger market catalyst. “A higher-than-expected inflation reading could raise concerns about continued aggressive rate hikes by the Fed, which would provide a negative backdrop for gold.”

Holdings in the world‘s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), SPDR Gold Trust, fell to 905.48 tonnes on Monday (Nov. 7), the lowest level since early 2020. Investors are also eyeing the U.S. midterm elections, which will determine congressional control and potentially spur broader market moves.

Michael Langford, director of corporate advisory firm AirGuide, said: “Gold ETF outflows are weighing on gold prices… Combined with persistently high inflation and the U.S. midterm elections, gold should be under pressure until Thursday, when the U.S. midterm elections are more likely to see investment Investors reposition themselves into riskier asset classes and reduce their exposure to gold.”

On the hourly chart, the price of gold has stepped back on the support of $1,666, which is the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward range of $1,616-$1,682. If this support is broken, gold could fall further to $1,657, which is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the aforementioned range.