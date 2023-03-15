International gold price may fall to 1890 US dollars in the short term



On Wednesday (March 15), international gold prices fell slightly, as the U.S. CPI data for February released overnight showed that the annual rate of core inflation still far exceeded the Fed’s 2% target, and the U.S. dollar index rebounded. The price of gold may fall to $1890 in the short term.

At 15:13 Beijing time, spot gold fell 0.19% to $1,900.29 an ounce; the main COMEX gold futures contract fell 0.33% to $1,904.6 an ounce; the U.S. dollar index rose 0.03% to 103.701.

The Fed is expected to continue raising interest rates next week and in May, with its benchmark rate hiked by 25 basis points each, after a report overnight showed U.S. core inflation remained high at an annual rate of 5.5% in February and concerns over a long-running banking crisis eased .

Christopher Wong, foreign exchange strategist at OCBC Bank, said: “The U.S. banking sector has been relatively calm to some extent, and the overnight rise in U.S. Treasury yields may temporarily reduce demand for safe-haven assets such as gold. As the focus shifts to next week’s Federal Reserve At the Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, the question remains how the Fed balances fighting inflation and reducing pressure on the banking sector, how policy guidance and dot plots evolve.”

“Investor allocations to gold remain low,” analysts at ANZ said in a note, but added that they expected the turmoil in the banking sector to “reinvigorate investor demand in the longer term.”

At present, there is no shortage of expectations in the market that the FOMC meeting in March may be the swan song of this round of interest rate hikes, and the possibility of a rate cut before the end of 2023 is not even ruled out. However, more clear evidence is needed in this regard.

The U.S. is to publish retail sales and producer price indexes later in the day. Ahead of the March 22 FOMC meeting, it will be important to watch to see if U.S. retail sales data signal any subdued retail activity.

On the daily chart, the price of gold started wave III from US$1809, approaching the 200% target at US$1917, and may further challenge the 223.6% target at US$1929 in the market outlook. Wave III is a sub-wave of the upward (III) wave that started at $1805.

On the hourly chart, the price of gold is undergoing adjustments. If it cannot stand above US$1,900, it is very likely to fall below US$1,895. Short-term support further looks at US$1,880 and the previous gap of US$1,870.