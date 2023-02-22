© Reuters International gold prices may not be able to hold on to $1,828



On Wednesday (February 22), the international gold price rebounded slightly, and the market outlook is still bearish, with USD 1,828 or falling. Investors are waiting for the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting to be released at 3 o’clock Beijing time on Thursday (February 23) to assess the prospect of further interest rate hikes.

At 14:51 Beijing time, spot gold rose 0.03% to $1,835.54 an ounce; the main COMEX gold futures contract rose 0.09% to $1,844.2 an ounce; the U.S. dollar index fell 0.10% to 104.090.

Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index, said: “Gold is looking for life-saving straws, but considering that a lot of recent economic data has been strong, which has prompted a surge in U.S. bond yields, gold prices have not done badly.”

The 10-year U.S. bond yield hit a new high of 3.966% since November 10 last year. The market expects that the Fed will not end raising interest rates in the first half of the year, and will raise interest rates above 5% in May and reach a peak of 5.352% in July.

Data released on Tuesday (February 21) showed that the Markit composite PMI in the United States unexpectedly rebounded to the highest level in eight months in February, adding to a series of strong data released recently, which further pointed to the strength of the US economy and the tight labor market. .

Matt Simpson of City Index said: “Traders will be more sensitive to any hawkish cues released by the Fed minutes, which may affect gold prices. For the foreseeable future, gold will test the $1,800 level before touching $1,900. More likely.”

Economists at Commerzbank believe: “Market participants will focus on the minutes of the Fed’s February meeting. But just like the previous revaluation of interest rate expectations due to persistent high inflation, the importance of the meeting minutes is likely to be limited. Price The pullback appears to have boosted physical gold demand in India and China, where jewelry retailers are restocking after New Year celebrations, and while that doesn’t mean they’ll be able to raise prices significantly, they could prevent, or at least reduce, any further price falls. “

Looking at the daily line, the price of gold is in the downward trend of wave II since $1960. It is currently hovering around $1828, but it is expected to drop to $1788 in the market outlook. They are the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the upward wave I and the 50 % Fibonacci retracement levels. Both wave II and wave I are sub-waves of the upward (V) wave that started at $1615.