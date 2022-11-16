Home Business The international gold price may pull back to 1757 US dollars in the short term Provider FX678
The international gold price may pull back to 1757 US dollars in the short term

The international gold price may pull back to 1757 US dollars in the short term
Short-term international gold price may pull back to 1757 US dollars

International gold prices fell slightly on Wednesday (November 16), but were not far from the three-month high of $1,786.36 an ounce hit in the previous trading day. Following reports that two people were killed in Poland by a Russian-made missile, the market awaited further clarity on the details. If the gold price pulls back in the short term, the lower support looks at $1757.

At 14:52 Beijing time, spot gold fell 0.36% to $1,772.44 an ounce; the main COMEX gold futures contract fell 0.06% to $1,775.7 an ounce; the U.S. dollar index fell 0.15% to 106.382.

Ilya Spivak, foreign exchange strategist at DailyFX, said: “Gold is still largely captive to the Fed… We can see that since last week’s surge, gold has continued to move higher, but it has not really found a new catalyst. Uncertainties may There is, say, a more aggressive, more immediate escalation in Ukraine, and you could see gold become passive.”

U.S. President Joe Biden said the U.S. and its NATO allies were investigating a bombing that killed two people in Poland. Russia has denied responsibility. Early information suggests the explosion may not have been caused by a Russian missile launch.

U.S. officials said preliminary findings indicated that the missiles that landed in Poland were fired by Ukrainian forces at incoming Russian missiles, the Associated Press reported. Three U.S. officials told The Associated Press that Ukraine has been trying to defend itself against Russian attacks on its power infrastructure.

Data released overnight showed that U.S. producer prices (PPI) rose less than expected in October, providing further evidence that inflation is starting to fade. The PPI data bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve may slow rate hikes ahead, following last week’s report that consumer prices (CPI) rose less than expected in October.

On the hourly chart, if the price of gold is still in the upward wave III starting from $1664, the upper resistance is looking at the 200% target of $1795. If wave III ends at $1,786, gold prices start wave IV, and the lower support looks at the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of wave III at $1,757. The iii wave and the potential iv wave are sub-waves of the upward (i) wave that started at $1616.

