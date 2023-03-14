The international gold price may touch 1929 US dollars in the future market



On Tuesday (March 14), international gold prices fell slightly from the overnight high of $1,914.48 an ounce since February 3, but were still trading above the important mark of $1,900, as the market expected the Federal Reserve to trade in two large regional markets. The pace of interest rate hikes slowed after the bank collapsed. Gold prices may touch $1,929 in the afternoon.

At 15:01 Beijing time, spot gold fell 0.09% to $1,911.64 an ounce; the main COMEX gold futures contract fell 0.01% to $1,916.3 an ounce; the U.S. dollar index rose 0.20% to 103.820.

U.S. officials have announced several measures to limit the blow to the banking system from the failure of the Silicon Valley bank. Regulators also shut down New York-based Signature Bank. It was the largest bank failure in the United States since the 2008 financial crisis. Gold, a non-yielding asset, has also become more attractive in a low interest rate environment as a hedge against economic uncertainty.

IG market analyst Yeap Jun Rong said: “As the risk environment stabilizes, investors may have to seek validation from the upcoming US CPI data whether the Fed’s rate hike outlook is no longer as hawkish as previously thought. If Data surprises again, and the Fed could become even more hands-off in its policy decisions.”

Markets are now pricing in a 69.6% chance the Fed will raise rates by 25 basis points at its policy meeting next week. Before the bankruptcy event, the Fed will likely raise interest rates by 50 basis points this month. The U.S. consumer price index (CPI), which will be released at 20:30 Beijing time on Tuesday, will be closely watched.

One view is that the Fed’s rate hike cycle is to curb inflation “at all costs.” On the other hand, the Fed cannot continue its current monetary policy when the financial system is suffering potential damage.

Gold’s (short-term) outlook looks strong, analysts at ANZ said in a note. And adding that gold has jumped above its 50-day moving average, signaling a change in momentum. We expect this to continue as investor allocations are relatively low.

On the daily chart, the price of gold started wave III from US$1809, approaching the 200% target of US$1917, and may further challenge the 223.6% target of US$1929 in the market outlook. Wave III is a sub-wave of the upward (III) wave that started at $1805.