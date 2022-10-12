The international gold price stopped falling but the rebound was weak, and the bears waited for these two events to inject new momentum



On Wednesday (October 12), the international gold price rebounded, but it was far from the overnight low of $1,660.76 per ounce since October 3. Investors were cautious before the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s September meeting and the release of U.S. inflation data in September. The Fed is expected to maintain a radical hawkish policy, and the gold price outlook continues to be bearish.

At 15:32 Beijing time, spot gold rose 0.06% to US$1,667.20 per ounce; the US dollar index rose 0.04% to 113.320.

The minutes of the Fed’s September meeting and the U.S. inflation data for September will be released at 2:00 and 20:30 Beijing time on Thursday (October 13), and investors hope to find more clues about the pace of the Fed’s monetary policy tightening.

FXStreet analyst Eren Sengezer reported that U.S. inflation data for September could spark a major market reaction and help the precious metal determine its next move. “Investors are likely to put more emphasis on core inflation, and a run above 6.5% could push yields higher again. Conversely, an unexpected drop in core inflation should help gold build up short-term bullish momentum, but the initial market reaction may fade unless it can Have a big impact on how the market is pricing the Fed’s next move.”

This Friday (October 14), the U.S. Census Bureau will release retail sales data for September. In addition, market participants will also pay close attention to the University of Michigan’s October consumer confidence survey, especially the 5-year consumer inflation expectations sub-item, which fell to 2.7% in September from 2.9% in August. If the data declines again, it could lead to selling pressure on the dollar and vice versa.

Gold is seen as an inflation hedge, but rising interest rates have reduced the attractiveness of the non-yielding asset. Cleveland Fed President Mester said that even with sharp interest rate hikes this year, the central bank has yet to rein in soaring inflation and needs to continue to tighten monetary policy.

The International Monetary Fund has warned that a combination of high inflation, war-driven energy and food crises and pressures from sharply higher interest rates are pushing the global economy to the brink of recession.

According to the latest data from the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the open interest in the COMEX gold futures market fell by about 3,100 contracts overnight, ending a three-year streak of increases; on the contrary, the trading volume continued to fluctuate, increasing by about 15,300 contracts. Open interest shrank, removing further downward pressure on gold prices and supporting a short-term rebound. Gold prices may try to touch the key resistance level of $1,700.

Commerzbank strategists expect gold to continue to face selling pressure as rising yields push the dollar higher. “Market expectations for further rate hikes by the Fed have pushed U.S. real rates based on market inflation expectations to 1.7%, the highest level since August 2009, reducing gold’s attractiveness as a non-yielding asset. As long as the dollar brings With continued headwinds and rising (real) yields, gold is likely to remain on the defensive.”