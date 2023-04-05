International oil prices fell slightly, subject to the cooling of the US manufacturing industry, the main event of this week is to be staged



On Wednesday (April 5), international oil prices fell slightly, despite the expected decline in U.S. crude oil inventories and the latest production cuts announced by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners (OPEC+), but the cooling of U.S. manufacturing limited oil price gains. , the U.S. non-farm payrolls data due later this week has become a new focus.

At 17:15 Beijing time, NYMEX crude oil futures fell 0.11% to $80.62 a barrel; ICE Brent crude futures fell 0.02% to $84.92 a barrel.

Data released overnight by the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed that U.S. crude oil inventories fell by 4.346 million barrels in the week ended March 31. The official U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) inventory report will be released at 22:30 Beijing time on Wednesday.

Further strengthening oil market demand is OPEC+’s latest production cuts. OPEC+ plans to cut production by another 1.66 million barrels per day, plus the 2 million barrels per day announced in October last year, bringing the cumulative production reduction commitment to 3.66 million barrels per day, equivalent to about 3.7% of global demand.

In Asia, the Jibun Bank Japan services PMI rose at the fastest pace in nine years in March. While supply could tighten after OPEC+ deepens production cuts, weak manufacturing activity in the largest oil consumer in the United States is holding back further gains in oil prices.

Data released overnight showed U.S. job vacancies fell to their lowest level in nearly two years in February, while U.S. industrial orders fell for a second straight month in February. These point to a cooling U.S. labor market and a slowing economy.

Traders will look to U.S. non-farm payrolls data due later in the week for clues about broader economic trends. The market expects the U.S. to add 240,000 non-agricultural jobs in March, a slowdown compared to January-February, but still higher than the trend rate. The unemployment rate is expected to remain unchanged at 3.6%.

The Fed has been focusing on external factors such as stress in the banking sector and rising oil prices. However, these are not enough for the Fed to effectively respond to future policy decisions. The Fed has long emphasized the need to monitor economic data, and the upcoming non-farm payrolls data may be the highlight.

Short-term upside is limited until the market sees more inventories and stronger demand, said Jonathan Wagner, global head of North American crude at Marex. “But in the current macro environment, hiring aversion signals from employers ahead of the non-farm payrolls report won’t help either.”