And to think that everything seemed to be ready for an attempt at relaxation. In early February Antony Blink was ready to travel to Beijing, the first secretary of state scheduled to meet with Xi Jinping since Rex Tillerson in 2017. Before the trade war and technological cold warbeforeescalating tensions on Taiwan and the widening of the dispute between the two powers.

Relationship thermometer

At the beginning of 2023, China had shown some signs of willingness to talk. The promotion of Qin Gang to the Politburo and directly to the role of foreign minister, a more unique than rare event for a diplomat like the former Chinese ambassador in Washington. Then the demotion of Zhao Lijianwho from being a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry had perhaps become the main symbol of “war wolf” diplomacy launched by Beijing some time ago. Even the decrease in military maneuvers on the Taiwan Strait foreshadowed some desire for détente with Washington. Certainly not with the aim of finding large agreements or transforming competition into partnership, but at least of setting boundaries to prevent the confrontation from turning into something more risky.

Then a ball appeared on the pitch, a few hours before Blinken’s expected arrival in Beijing. The first Chinese reaction was more contained than usual, with the expression of a “regret” that often does not find space in the diplomatic communication of the People’s Republic. The attempt had been to save Blinken’s visit, which was instead postponed to a later date. From then on the degree of tensions has risen again, with the Chinese government and military having reserved the right to react in a similar way to “similar incidents”. One immediately thinks of the numerous reconnaissance maneuvers by US jets and ships near Chinese territory and the potential tension points in the Asia-Pacific, between Taiwan and the South China Sea.

The cancellation of Blinken’s visit, and in general the American reaction to what China insisted on presenting as an “unintended incident” involving an aircraft engaged in meteorological research, convinced the Communist Party that someone in Washington (primarily the Pentagon) wants to sabotage the dialogue. The reference, implicit and not, is to what happened last August, when the visit to Taipei by Nancy Pelosi it blew up the lines of communication at a time when the US and China were talking to each other. Also arousing some intolerance on the Russian side.

Failure to restart dialogue at high levels will only exacerbate tensions. China feels surrounded by the maneuvers that the US is carrying out in Asia-Pacific, both on the technological and military fronts. Beijing complains about the new restrictions on the export of advanced technology for the production of semiconductors after the go-ahead from Japan and the Netherlands to Joe Biden. A move to which the Chinese government is thinking of responding with export controls on the components necessary for the manufacture of solar panels.

Taiwan and the South China Sea

But the most delicate game is the military one. In January, the secretary general of NATO Jens Stoltenberg went to South Korea and Japan. In Tokyo, the leader of the Atlantic Alliance instead explicitly linked the European front to the eastern one, arguing that what is happening today in Ukraine could happen tomorrow in Asia. With, of course, China in mind. Beijing’s two eastern neighbors are increasingly in the orbit of Washington and NATO. A trend accelerated by the Russian invasion. Japan has changed its defense strategy, partially abandoning some taboos imposed by the post-war pacifist constitution. On January 13, the premier Fumio Kishida he confirmed the establishment of the military partnership with the US directly from the White House.

Not only. The Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin He went to Manilawhere he signed an agreement with the Philippines to ensure free access to four new military bases on the territory of the former colony, in addition to the previous 5. Moved by strategic value, given the proximity to the two main theaters of potential crises in the area: Taiwan and the South China Sea. But the value is also political. If Beijing already considered Japan and South Korea partially “lost”. Rodrigo Duterte had reoriented the Filipino posture towards China. Washington has also re-projected itself into the South Pacific, reopening the embassy in the Solomon Islands (ended up in the White House’s sights for the security agreement with Beijing signed in 2022) and expanding military agreements with the Federated States of Micronesia and Papua New Guinea.

What happened on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference made it clear that not only can the two powers not figure out how to talk to each other, but that they are challenging each other very hard on a political and rhetorical level. Wang Yithe newly appointed director of the Communist Party’s Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Office, toured France, Italy, Germany and Hungary in which he presented the United States as the main obstacle to peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

The Chinese diplomat’s attempt was to create some doubts in European governments, eager to strengthen the commercial partnership with Beijing, by suggesting that the main threat to the old continent is the trade protectionism in Washingtonas well as his “cold war mentality”. Blinken, who had a brief and harsh exchange with Wang on the sidelines of the works in Germany, instead expressed the fear that the Chinese government can supply Russia with weapons. A suspicion for now not supported by concrete facts and denied by Beijing, which however had the effect of drawing the attention of the European partners and “disqualifying” from the outset the Chinese peace proposal on Ukraine, in reality a reiteration of the perspective already expressed several times (albeit with different modulations) on the conflict.

Da Tik Tok the Covid-19

The reasons for confrontation are multiplying in recent weeks. US federal employees have been banned from using TikTok late last year, but on Feb. 27, the White House gave government agencies 30 days to purge the Chinese-controlled app ByteDance from systems. Although most Western apps are banned in China, the Beijing government has used the story to reaffirm Washington’s “protectionist” posture.

It is also topical again controversy over the origin of the virus. Il US Department of Energy came to the conclusion that the pandemic most likely arose from a laboratory accident. A theory resulting from new data and intelligence information. Even the director of the FBI Christopher Wray relaunched the hypothesis of the accident in the Wuhan laboratory, the Chinese metropolis, the first epicenter of the pandemic, in an interview with Fox News. China speaks of “political manipulation” and deems American intelligence not credible: “The United States will not be able to discredit us, but will only damage their reputation”, declared the Foreign Ministry, then relaunching the opposite theory, according to which the virus would have leaked from the biomilitary base of Fort Detrick in Maryland. And therefore asking Washington to collaborate with the WHO to conduct an investigation on his territory.

Taiwan at the center of diplomatic confrontation

In short, the clash also seems to have invaded the rhetorical sphere, with Beijing trying to counter-attack war-weary Europe and Washington trying to corner its rival. However, it is not excluded that in the coming months there may be a new telephone conversation between Biden and Xieven if the so-called “consensus among leaders” no longer seems a guarantee of détente from the Chinese perspective.

The possible visit of the Special Commission on China of the American Congress a Taiwan could further ignite spirits, following that of Michael S. Chase (senior Pentagon official) also in Taipei and that of two important members of the Taiwanese government (Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and national security adviser Wellington Koo) in Washington. The visit of Kevin McCarthy, Republican speaker and Pelosi’s successor, remains unscheduled. There had been talk of his arrival in Taiwan next April, but according to the latest rumors he shouldn’t show up before August or directly 2024. A window of time that the US and China could try to use to fix those stakes that have remained in place for now suspended. Making the boundaries of the dispute more blurred and therefore more dangerous.