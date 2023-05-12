The invention to clean space from satellite debris is Italian

Listen to the audio version of the article

Clean up space by eliminating no longer operational satellites by remotely activating small intelligent thrusters: a simple idea but one that can counter the increase in dangerous space debris. It was developed by Luca Rossettini, co-founder of the Italian company D-Orbit, who for his idea was selected among the finalists of the European Inventors Award organized every year by the European Patent Office (Epo).

The problem of managing space debris

«If the aim is to truly achieve a sustainable circular economy for space, the number one problem will be the management of space debris» explains Rossettini. “Today, we have hundreds of fragments in orbit that pose the main threat to satellites. We don’t know where they are. So every time you send out a satellite you’re making a bet that you won’t be hit by any of this debris.”

36,500 uncontrolled objects in orbit

More than 15,000 satellites have been sent into Earth orbit since the first satellite launch in 1957, according to a recent report by the European Space Agency (ESA). More than 600 collisions, explosions and accidents in space have reduced many of these spacecraft to pieces and the ESA also estimates that more than 36,500 objects larger than 10 cm are moving out of control in orbit, representing a great risk for the satellites which in fact they have to change their orbit from time to time to avoid impacts. Added to this is that in the next few years the number of satellites will increase rapidly and despite the existence of regulations requiring the removal of fully operational instruments from space, doing so is particularly complex and the amount of space junk continues to increase.

An engine integrated to the satellites

“It is clear that if the number of satellites continues to increase as it is now, it will not be possible to continue betting, especially if you want to build a business in space,” added Rossettini. To solve the problem, the Italian D-Orbit, one of the world‘s leading companies in orbital satellite management systems, has designed a small engine, called D3, under the guidance of Rossettini, which can be easily integrated into the satellites before launch and which can be activated when the satellite reaches the end of its operation or in the event of malfunctions. The small but powerful engine – equipped with its own propulsion systems, fuel, remote control and telecommunication units – independently manages to modify the satellite’s orbit by causing it to burn in the atmosphere, thus preventing it from ‘drifting’. ‘ with the risk of impacting other objects and increasing dangerous debris.

The selection among the finalists of the European Inventors Award

An economical solution offered to satellite companies since the cost incurred to protect the mission from impact with objects in orbit and the removal of the satellite at the end of its life can reach a tenth of the total cost of the mission. An idea that allowed Rossettini and his team to be nominated among the three finalists in the “SME” category of the European Inventors Award, an award dedicated to excellent inventions patented at the Epo, the winners of which will be announced on 4 July in Valencia, Spain.