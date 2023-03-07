Research report text

Today (March 6) PVC shock finishing. At the cost end, the prices of calcium carbide and ethylene are stable, but the price of caustic soda is falling, and the comprehensive cost and profit of chlor-alkali are compressed.

short term,PVCThe inventory base is relatively large, and the inflection point of inventory decline has not yet appeared. At present, there is still a large inventory pressure, which brings great pressure to the improvement of fundamentals, and the upside space is limited. PVC production enterprises have started to work steadily, and the real estate industry is still in a downturn. Some regions continue to relax real estate loan policies. If favorable policies are available, market confidence will be boosted.

It is expected that prices will fluctuate with the recovery of the macro economy in the medium and long term. Follow-up will focus on the recovery of the macro economy and domestic demand.

1. Fundamentals

The opening price of the main PVC V2305 contract was 6,418 yuan/ton, which opened slightly higher, fluctuated and went down during the session, and closed down at the end of the session. The highest was 6,457 yuan/ton, the lowest was 6,366 yuan/ton, and it closed at 6,408 yuan/ton, an increase of 6 yuan/ton, or 0.05%, from the settlement price of the previous trading day. 16878.

Judging from the spot price, the spot price of PVC is 6247 yuan/ton. Specifically, the domestic mainstream market price, the calcium carbide method market price is: the mainstream price in North China is 6,067 yuan/ton, the mainstream price in East China is 6,366 yuan/ton, the mainstream price in Central China is 6,153 yuan/ton, and the mainstream price in South China is 6,350 yuan/ton ; Market price of ethylene method: East China ethylene method 6,475 yuan/ton, South China ethylene method 6,500 yuan/ton. The spot price is relatively stable.

2. Cost side: situation of calcium carbide and ethylene

The energy and chemical sector was mixed today. The spot price of calcium carbide is 3483/ton, and the price is relatively stable. The spot international market price of ethylene (Northeast Asia) is 960 yuan/ton, unchanged from last week; the international market price (Southeast Asia) is 980 yuan/ton, unchanged from last week.

3. Supply situation

The current operating rate of polyvinyl chloride is 78.74%, an increase of 0.15% from the previous period, and the operating rate has picked up. Specifically, the operating rate of calcium carbide-based PVC was 78.65%, an increase of 0.52% from the previous period; the operating rate of ethylene-based PVC was 79.14%, an increase of -1.21% from the previous period.

In terms of production capacity plans, in the first quarter, Guangxi Huayi is expected to put into production 400,000 tons of PVC (ethylene method), Shaanxi Jintai is expected to put into production 600,000 tons of PVC (calcium carbide method), and Wanhua Chemical is expected to put into production 400,000 tons of PVC (ethylene method) in March. .

The social inventory was 515,700 tons, a decrease of 0.33% from the previous month. However, the current inventory base is relatively large, and upstream supply has increased month-on-month, and there is currently no plan to reduce production on a large scale, which will put greater pressure on subsequent fundamental improvement.

4. Demand

Today’s Real Estate Shenwan Industry Index is 2998.85, which is a drop from the previous period. If favorable policies are introduced, the industry’s restoration will speed up. From a long-term perspective, China‘s economic recovery and favorable real estate policies will improve the status quo of the real estate industry.

ChinaplasticThe city price index was 859.44, up from last week, maintaining a narrow range of low volatility, at a historically low level. The operating rate of agricultural film was 48.02%, an increase of 1.14% month-on-month; the operating rate of pipes was 35.6%, an increase of 1.33% month-on-month; the operating rate of packaging film was 64.36%, an increase of 1.11% month-on-month.

This week, the resumption of work and production in the downstream continued to advance, and the operating rate improved month-on-month. However, orders were limited, and actual demand was not improved enough. The main focus was to digest its own inventory, and the downstream as a whole was in a state of weak reality and strong expectations.

