The Investigation of Wuhan’s Contemporary Department Impacts Three Listed Companies

Recently, Renfu Medicine, Sante Cableway, and *ST Mingcheng have come under scrutiny as the main bodies or actual controllers of these listed companies have been investigated by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC). Of significance, all three companies were initially listed under the Wuhan “Contemporary Department” and had a common actual controller, Ai Luming.

Multiple Cases Filed by the Securities Regulatory Commission:

On August 7, Humanwell Pharmaceutical (600079) received notification from its actual controller, Ai Luming, that he had been served with a “Notice of Case Filing” by the CSRC. Ai Luming is suspected of violating laws and regulations related to information disclosure, leading to the initiation of the case by the CSRC.

On the same day, Sante Cableway (002159) also announced that its former actual controller, Ai Luming, received the “Notice of Case Filing” from the CSRC. Unlike Renfu Pharmaceutical, Sante Cableway, as the listed company, also received a “Notice of Case Filing” together with Ai Luming. The allegations in both cases relate to suspected violations of laws and regulations in information disclosure. Sante Cableway recently completed its share transfer registration, and its actual controller has been changed to the Management Committee of Wuhan East Lake New Technology Development Zone.

Earlier, *ST Mingcheng (600136) announced on July 26 that it was also subjected to a case filing by the CSRC. The Wuhan State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission is the current actual controller of *ST Mingcheng. Previously, Ai Luming also served as the actual controller before the transfer of control took place on August 24, 2021.

The three listed companies have expressed their willingness to cooperate fully with the CSRC’s investigation. They also committed to fulfilling their obligations regarding information disclosure in adherence to regulatory requirements. Humanwell Medicine emphasized that the company’s daily operations will not be significantly affected by these circumstances, and its directors, supervisors, and senior managers will continue to perform their duties as usual. Sante Cableway assured that all its production and operational activities are proceeding normally and in an orderly manner.

Modern Group: Once an Asset Giant

Renfu Medicine, Sante Cableway, and *ST Mingcheng were all once part of the renowned “Contemporary Department” in Wuhan.

Established in July 1988, Wuhan Dangdai Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd. (referred to as “Dangdai Group”) had an impressive 35-year history. The group engaged in various sectors, including medicine, real estate, and culture. According to the company’s official website, as of September 30, 2020, Dangdai Group’s total assets exceeded 100 billion yuan, and it had stakes in several listed companies such as Tianfeng Securities (601162) and Guangyang Stock (002708).

However, the information on Dangdai Group’s official website has not been updated since November 2021. This timeframe coincides with the beginning of Dangdai Group’s decline. One of the signs was the separation of its listed company (*ST Mingcheng). In 2022, Renfu Medicine and Sante Cableway, the remaining listed platforms of Dangdai Group, faced forced liquidation of their shares held by the group, while the group itself began defaulting on its debts. Consequently, Modern Group initiated the sale of assets, including its stake in Tianfeng Securities.

As the sole surviving listed platform of Dangdai Group, Renfu Medicine has also faced negative news related to its shareholders this year. For instance, on July 5, Humanwell Pharmaceutical announced that shares held by Modern Technology were forcibly sold, amounting to 0.64% of the company’s total share capital. On July 12, Renfu Medicine reported that shares held by the controlling shareholder were awaiting freezing. All the frozen shares were marked as those held by Modern Technology, accounting for 100% of the shares it held.

Nevertheless, Renfu Medicine emphasized that the company’s daily operations and corporate governance have not been substantially impacted by the overdue or default of the controlling shareholder’s bonds, credit rating downgrades, and freezing of shares. The company stated that its controlling shareholder, Modern Technology, has not engaged in any non-operational fund occupation or illicit guarantees that harm the company’s interests. Currently, Renfu Medicine has not disclosed its semi-annual performance guidance. In Q1 2022, the company achieved a revenue of 6.226 billion yuan, representing a 20% year-on-year increase, and a net profit of 665 million yuan, reflecting a 27% year-on-year decline.

