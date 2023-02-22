Where does the grain of the pasta we buy at discount stores come from? The investigation

Among the indirect effects of war in Ukraine there is inflation and the rise in food prices. The consequence is the boom of Italians who shop at discount storesfrom north to south of Italy.

Nielsen data on the fall months registers a discounter revenue growth of 11%. This is a higher increase than that of the other types of outlet: from the supermarket, which stops at 9.9%, to shops specializing in household and personal products, just over 10%. Practically, 85% of Italians shop at discount stores.

The food that Italians buy the most is the pasta. But where does the wheat of the pasta that we put on the table every day and buy at the discount come from?

The investigation, where does the wheat of the pasta we buy at the discount come from

Greenmethe ecological lifestyle magazine active since 2009, conducted ainvestigation in the main and most well-known discount stores in Italy, to discover the origin of the wheat used for pasta that we consume every day. He compared the labels of pasta products sold in 4 famous distribution chains: Lidl, Eurospin, Todis e In’s. Let’s see the results of this survey.

The magazine lets us know first of all that there is one generalized trend among the discount chains, that of having one baselinemore economic and accomplished with EU and non-EU wheatand another, which costs more, where 100% Italian wheat is found.

Lidl discount pasta

In the discount store Lidlthe pasta I combine it is made with EU and non-EU durum wheat, only the country of milling (grinding) is Italy. However, there is also another line of pasta, always Combino, bronze drawn and with 100% Italian wheat, made in collaboration with Coldiretti farmers, which costs a little more.

The two lines can be recognized by the colors of the pasta packages: the cheaper one is blue, the more expensive one is white and brownish, and also contains the wording “In collaboration with Coldiretti farmers”.

The paste of the Eurospin discounter

The same goes for the pastaEurospinthe Three Millswhich has one cheaper baseline which contains EU and non-EU wheat. Then there is the Tre Mulini Bronze drawn which is made with 100% Italian wheat and it is more expensive. The economic version of Tre Mulini pasta from Eurospin is the one with the blue package, the “deluxe” version is the one in the transparent package with the writing changing from red to brown.

Todis discount pasta

Al Todis the brand paste is found Mediterranean heart with EU and non-EU wheatand the Heart Mediterranean bronze-drawn pasta line, with Italian durum wheat. Also in this case the economic version is in the dark blue packaging, the “de luxe” one in the white packaging.

The pasta from the iN’s discount store

Infine, all’iN’s is available there Novella pasta, also in this case made with EU and non-EU wheat. But if you want to buy 100% Italian wheat pasta, there is the pasta variety Bronze drawn Più selectionin transparent and black packaging.

