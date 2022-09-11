Original title: iPhone 14 has become a “dog ignores”, iPhone 14 Pro is hard to find, why?

On September 8, Apple held a fall conference as usual, this time in the form of video. It is said that the video of the conference was recorded as early as July.

After the press conference, Apple made it onto the domestic news hot search list without any suspense, but unlike the previous dominance list, this year’s hot search is only sparse.

This is not because Apple’s press conference has no slots, nor is it that Apple’s mobile phones are not attractive. It may be related to the rules of the domestic hot search list, and I don’t want a brand to refresh the hot search list.

The fact that there are few hot searches does not affect the sale of Apple mobile phones. It is understood that the pre-ordered purchases of the iPhone 14 Pro on multiple platforms are more than 500,000, and now it takes more than 50 days for the order to be shipped. Some netizens reported that Apple’s official website in China has collapsed, and they have successfully paid, but the page shows that the payment is in progress. It is clear that the iPhone 14 Pro series has become a sought-after product by consumers. However, the iPhone 14 seems to be too cold, and it only needs to wait until the normal sale date before it can be shipped. This also shows that many people are not interested in the iPhone 14.

It’s no wonder that some netizens complained that the iPhone 14 series, except for the iPhone 14, is popular.

The starting price of the iPhone 14 Pro series is about 3,000 yuan more expensive than the starting price of the iPhone 14 series. Why do the more expensive ones sell better?

This starts with the difference in functions and configurations between the two series of iPhone 14.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are powered by the A15 Bionic chip, which is identical to the iPhone 13 Pro. Using TSMC’s 5nm process, it was the strongest chip in Apple’s history at the time. The camera data is not much different from the iPhone 13.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are equipped with the A16 bionic chip, which uses TSMC’s 4nm process, and the overall performance has been improved by more than 40%. The main camera has been upgraded to 48 megapixels, and the sensor size has increased by 65%.

Judging from the changes in parameters, the iPhone 14 series has not changed much, which can be described as “old wine in new bottles”. The iPhone 14 Pro series is still a significant upgrade from the previous generation.

In addition, functionally, the iPhone 14 series has an additional SOS help function. The mobile phone comes with a car accident detection function. When the car owner encounters a car accident and cannot move, it will take the initiative to call for help, which is relatively intelligent. The iPhone 14 Pro has an additional smart island design.

The small bangs design makes Apple designers play with flowers, because it will have different bangs shapes according to different functions, and it looks more flexible, so it is called "Smart Island". The appearance of Smart Island successfully covered up the impact of the camera on the screen, so that the screen would look more harmonious and become a bonus item. A considerable number of consumers actually do not understand the performance and parameters of mobile phones, but the design of this smart island is a change visible to the naked eye, which is the reason why many consumers change their mobile phones.

Netizens have different opinions on the design of Smart Island. Some netizens said they liked it very much and wanted it. Some netizens scoffed at this, because this idea was not original by Apple, and LG had a design similar to Smart Island 10 years ago. Even the domestic mobile phone Honor had a similar design four years ago.

Netizens also dispute whether the design of Smart Island is original by Apple, because the underlying logic of the design is completely different from that of Smart Island, whether it is LG or Honor, so it cannot be regarded as plagiarism. However, some netizens pointed out that Apple's Smart Island is an upgrade on the original basis, that's all.

In fact, it doesn't seem to be very important whether Apple's mobile phone is original or not, because Apple has indeed made new upgrades on the basis of creativity, which are all original, and other brands cannot receive the patent fee of Apple's mobile phone. More importantly, the Apple mobile phone has become the biggest selling point because of this small bright spot. You can learn from the pre-sale of the iPhone 14 series and the iPhone 14 Pro series.

It stands to reason that this is a huge victory, but it was ridiculed by Eve Jobs, the youngest daughter of Apple founder Jobs. Eve said that the iPhone 14 is the iPhone 13 with a new case. I have to say, the rich second generation really dare to say it. This also reminds me of Wang Sicong's anger at the Wanda Hotel, which also makes their image more three-dimensional in the eyes of the public.

Overall, the iPhone 14 Pro series is more eye-catching than previous generations. The addition of Smart Island will not make Apple phones stronger and larger, but it can make it more popular.

Recently, various media have been paying attention to the decline in smartphone sales, because with the improvement in the performance of smartphones and the increase in selling prices, many people have a longer and longer period of replacing their mobile phones, and some mobile phones can be used for more than 4 years. Not stuck either.

In fact, another reason why people do not change mobile phones is that there are few innovations on mobile phones, which is difficult to arouse people's desire to change phones. Apple triggered the panic buying effect through the design of the small smart island, which is also worthy of the attention and study of domestic mobile phone manufacturers. However, we can also see Apple's caution, because Smart Island is only available in the iPhone 14 Pro series. If you want to buy it, it may cost more than 3,000 yuan. This will undoubtedly greatly increase Apple's profit level, so it doesn't matter if the iPhone 14 series sells a little less!

