More than a month has passed since the release of the iPhone 14 series, and the last iPhone 14 Plus has also been launched a few days ago. At the beginning of its release, the iPhone 14 Pro series attracted huge attention with its new smart island, 48 million pixels and other heavy upgrades, and sales were hot, but it has cooled down significantly in a month.

access: Apple Online Store (China)

Recently, the iPhone 14 has seen a relatively high drop on e-commerce platforms.Among them, the 14 has dropped by about 600, the 14 Plus has dropped by about 800, and the Pro version has also dropped slightly.

According to professional analysis, compared with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series in the previous two years, there was no price reduction within one month after the release.This is the fastest price drop for an iPhone since its release.

Previously, the latest market research report of CounterPoint Research also showed that,After the launch of the iPhone 14, the second-hand/refurbished iPhone 13 series became tight, with an average price increase of 11%.In particular, the demand for the older Pro models is very strong.

Judging from all sources of news, the iPhone 14 series has indeed underperformed this year and failed to impress too many users, but the price has discouraged many people.

At the same time, consumers’ purchases are becoming more and more rational, and they will no longer pay for real money just because of a new model or a simple new function.

Don’t blindly believe in Apple, but choose according to your own needs, which is also an important reason for the rebirth of the iPhone 13 Pro.