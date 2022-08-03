



Source: Ray Technology

About 40 days later, Apple will hold a new product launch conference in autumn, and the long-awaited iPhone 14 series is finally here. Unlike previous years, Tianfeng International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the iPhone 14 series does not come standard with the A16 bionic processor, only the iPhone 14 Pro/14 Pro Max will be equipped with the A16 bionic processor, and the iPhone 14/14 Max is still A15 , Fortunately, the full-blooded version of the iPhone 13 Pro/13 Pro Max is used, which is finally better than the iPhone 13/13 mini.

Source: Filmed by Lei Technology

Foreign media 91mobiles believes that Apple will make a small change to the A15, and then change the name to “A16”, and the real A16 will be named “A16 Pro”. Regardless of Apple’s choice, the CPU performance of the iPhone 14/14 Max can basically be determined to be similar to the previous generation.

The original A15 was divided into several versions, which has caused many netizens to complain that Apple’s knife method surpassed NVIDIA. Now the iPhone 14 series uses A15 and A16 respectively, which is likely to attract a lot of scolding from netizens. What is the reason for Apple to ignore the dissatisfaction of netizens and forcibly use the A15 for the iPhone 14/14 Max?

A15 is divided into residual blood version and full blood version, which is for differentiation. This practice is not uncommon in the mobile phone industry. Some Android flagships even used the Snapdragon 870 for the standard version and the Snapdragon 888 for the Pro version. If conditions permit, Xiaolei believes that Apple is willing to make the entire iPhone 14 standard with A16, and at most the A16 with poor physical fitness shields part of the core to be used on the iPhone 14/14 Max.

The first reason why the iPhone 14 still uses the A15 is that the chip shortage problem has not been completely solved.Although the global chip shortage has eased recently, those chips are basically not the most advanced technology. After Qualcomm switched to TSMC, all Snapdragon flagship cores should use TSMC’s 4nm process. Needless to say, MediaTek is also TSMC’s 4nm process. Now Apple A16 will likely be upgraded to TSMC’s 4nm process.

Source: Filmed by Lei Technology

Coupled with the increasingly fierce competition in the computer CPU and graphics card industries, AMD and NVIDIA have been exposed to new products or will use TSMC’s 4nm process technology. TSMC’s 4nm process has become a sweet pastry, and the production capacity seems to be stretched. Therefore, after much consideration, the iPhone 14/14 Max will continue to use the A15 full-blooded processor based on the 5nm process technology.

The second reason why Apple insists on using the A15 is the lack of pressure from Android manufacturers. Even the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 released at the end of last year has barely caught up with the A14 bionic processor. Qualcomm will release the Snapdragon at the end of this year. 8 Gen 2, the performance may not be able to catch up with the A15.

What really limits the performance of the iPhone is the cooling system of the Apple mobile phone. Playing games for a long time may heat up and reduce the frequency, so there is a situation where the power saving mode reduces the frequency to play games, but the frame rate is more stable.As long as Apple puts a lot of effort into cooling the phone, it will still take many years for the Android flagship to catch up with Apple in game performance.

Performance is the advantage of iPhone, but it is undeniable that compared with Android flagship, some hardware of iPhone is really not strong enough, such as periscope telephoto, charging power, memory size and frequency, etc. The price is usually higher than Android flagship. Not a lot. However, the configuration is not comprehensive enough and the price is high, which does not affect the sales of iPhones and all Android flagships.

Recently, CINNO Research analysts said that in China‘s mobile phone market of more than 4,000 yuan, Apple’s share in 2020 will be 51%, and it will increase to 66% in 2021, and is expected to reach 75% in 2022. Before 2020, there is another Huawei in China that can compete with Apple. After Huawei’s mobile phone business has problems, none of OPPO, vivo, Xiaomi and other manufacturers can take over the baton of Huawei.

Despite this, the Android flagship still has the possibility to challenge Apple, especially when Qualcomm Snapdragon switches to TSMC, and the power consumption and temperature of Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 drop significantly. Coupled with the full configuration of the Android flagship and the more cost-effective price, it has already created a certain threat to Apple’s position.

Recently, Apple suddenly revealed a strange news. Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman said that Cook decided not to increase the price of the iPhone 14 series because of fear of angering consumers.

Xiaolei believes that the reason may not be worried about consumer dissatisfaction, but because the number of Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 phones is not large, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has not yet been released. Apple intends to kill Android manufacturers before they can regroup. One blow, to stabilize its position in the high-end mobile phone market.

The A15 bionic processor has been in production for a year, and the cost is likely to be lower than that of the A16, which can protect Apple’s profits without increasing the price of the iPhone 14 series. The price of the iPhone 13 series has been cut for a while recently, and the price of the old phone has been reduced before the new phone is released, which is rare in Apple. This is likely to be Apple’s tentative attack on Android manufacturers.

With the blessing of the low-cost A15 bionic processor, and the iPhone 14 series will not increase in price, there may be subsidies on some e-commerce platforms, and the iPhone 14 will also show a good price/performance ratio.

Let’s first analyze the upgrade points of the iPhone 14 series. The small-screen flagship mini was cut off and replaced by a Max with a screen size comparable to the Pro Max version, which is equivalent to the introduction of a slightly inferior Pro version, but with a larger screen. model. The iPhone 14/14 Max still uses the A15 bionic processor. Fortunately, it is a full-blooded version. After Apple’s tuning and optimization, the performance release may be stronger than that of the iPhone 13 Pro/13 Pro Max.

Source: Filmed by Lei Technology

The biggest upgrade point of the iPhone 14 series is that 6GB of memory is no longer exclusive to Pro/Pro Max, but is standard for all systems. Although Apple has a tombstone mechanism, those who have really used the iPhone and are not used to manually killing the background should know that killing the background on the iPhone is extremely serious, and Android phones generally give priority to killing applications that have not been used for a long time, while iOS gives priority to clearing the large occupancy. , it’s possible that the calculator you used a few weeks ago was still hanging in the background, but the game you were hanging in the background a few seconds ago has been cleared.

6GB of memory can greatly reduce the situation that the mobile phone kills the background. Although there is still a big gap compared with the Android flagship’s 8GB memory, the upgrade from 4GB to 6GB is equivalent to a 50% increase in memory, which is already quite a lot. Secondly, the iPhone 14 Max is larger, the heat dissipation will be better, and the performance release is expected to be stronger.

Ming-Chi Kuo also broke the news earlier that the iPhone 14 Pro series will use Sony’s 48-megapixel main camera, while the iPhone 14/14 Max will not. Foreign media 9to5mac reported that the iPhone 14/14 Max will still use the notch screen, and the 14 Pro/14 Pro Max will have to use the exclamation mark screen. Due to the change in screen design, the screen of the iPhone 14 Pro series will be upgraded to M12 material. The 14 Max is still M11 material.

There is no price increase for the iPhone 14 series, and there are many upgrades in the configuration. Although the iPhone 14/14 Max uses the full-blooded A15 instead of the A16, the price/performance ratio is already good, and it is indeed worth considering. The fully upgraded iPhone 14 Pro/ The 14 Pro Max is undoubtedly more fragrant.

If you have limited financial resources and do not want to pay in installments, you can go to a third-party e-commerce platform to see. After the price reduction and subsidies, the price of the iPhone 14 Max should be able to buy the iPhone 13 Pro with a more complete configuration.



