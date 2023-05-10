The iPhone 14 is a disappointment!The five-star praise rate plummeted: Apple’s ten-year word-of-mouth collapsed in an instant|iPhone|word of mouth|Apple_Technology Channel_Sina Technology_Sina.com

The new cool products are free to try for the first time, and there are many high-quality experts sharing unique life experiences. Come to Sina Crowdtest and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!

Fast Technology, May 9th, Apple stated in its latest Q2 financial report that 451 Research said that the consumer satisfaction of the iPhone 14 series is as high as 99%. However, the data from PerfectRec gives a different conclusion.

PerfectRec aggregated about 669,000 user reviews and found that the 5-star rate of the iPhone 14 is only 72%, which is 8 percentage points lower than that of the iPhone 13.

It is easy to see from the graph that,This is the first time the iPhone 5-star rate has declined since the iPhone 5 in 2012. To some extent, it can be said that the iPhone 14 is the most disappointing Apple model in the past ten years.

Even the Pro model has 84% ​​for the 13 Pro and only 76% for the 14 Pro. As for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the 5-star rating is 80%, which is still 6 percentage points less than that of the 13 Pro Max.

As for why it has fallen to this point, analysts believe that the main reason is that the iPhone 14 has not been upgraded much, including some improvements that have not met user expectations.

In general, since the iPhone 4, the model with the highest user satisfaction is the iPhone 13 Pro Max, with a five-star rating of 86%, and the lowest is the iPhone 5c, with only 64%.

