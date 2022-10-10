The last day of the National Day holiday, October 7, is the launch date of the iPhone 14 Plus.

Under the superposition of multiple factors such as the price of 6,999 yuan, no major updates in configuration, and no change in appearance, the iPhone 14 Plus broke when it was launched.

According to the third-party channel quotation on October 8, the iPhone 14 Plus, which has just been officially released, has broken sharply, which is 400-1000 yuan lower than the official price.

Before it was released, the iPhone 14 Plus was crowned one of the “most invaluable phones of the year”. According to a report released by the market research agency sell cell, the iPhone 14 series has not performed well in terms of value preservation. Among them, the iPhone 14 Plus has the highest depreciation rate, with a depreciation rate of 38.6%. In 2021, the depreciation rate of the iPhone 13 at launch is only 18.2%.

Broke as soon as it went public

According to Shanghai Securities News, according to quotations from third-party channels, the Apple mobile phone iPhone 14 Plus, which was officially released on October 7, broke significantly once it was launched. The market price of the 128GB version of the iPhone 14 Plus was about 400 yuan cheaper than the official website, and the 512GB version of the iPhone was about 400 yuan cheaper. The 14 Plus has plummeted by more than a thousand yuan.

Image source: Shanghai Securities News

On an e-commerce platform, the iPhone 14 Plus coupons are directly reduced by 500 yuan, and the price after the coupons is 6499 yuan.

In terms of configuration, compared with the iPhone 14, the size and weight of the iPhone 14 Plus are slightly larger, and there is no difference in the parameters of the chip, camera, and auxiliary functions between the two. The biggest selling point of the iPhone 14 Plus is its strong battery life, and the video playback time can be up to 26 hours, which is 6 hours and 3 hours longer than the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro respectively, and still 3 hours shorter than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Compared with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the camera and chip parameters of the iPhone 14 Plus lag behind.

Due to the limited improvement of the iPhone 14 Plus, many users were not optimistic about this model before it went on sale. However, some users believe that although this model is not so bright in terms of hardware upgrades, it can well meet the needs of users at this price for Apple’s large-screen devices.

CITIC SecuritiesAccording to the iPhone 14 series new phone reservation period, Apple products JD.com flagship store sub-model statistics (iPhone 14/iPhone 14 Plus/iPhone 14 Pro/iPhone 14 Pro Max reservations accounted for 13%/6%/45% respectively %/37%), iPhone 14 Pro series sales performed better.

Agency: Apple may increase the stocking of the 14 Pro series

The hot and cold sales are reflected on the production side, and Apple may adjust the production line for this. According to China Business News, Tianfeng International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple has plans to switch the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus production lines to the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. After the production line conversion, the Pro version will account for the total iPhone 14 series in the second half of the year. 60%~65% of shipments, the previous estimate was 55%~60%. In addition, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will account for 30% to 35% of the total iPhone 14 shipments in the second half of the year, making it the most popular in the iPhone 14 series.

CITIC Securities said that in the second half of 2022, the stocking volume of the iPhone 14 series is expected to reach 80 million to 90 million units, which is basically the same as the iPhone 13 series in 2021. Based on the current reservation situation and delivery cycle, it is expected that Apple may adjust the stocking structure in the future. , It is expected to increase the proportion of iPhone 14 Pro series stocking, and related supply chain companies (optics, display, structural parts, soft boards, etc.) are expected to benefit.

According to data from market research firm Canalys, in the second quarter, Apple’s iPhone shipments in the global smartphone market reached 49.5 million units, with a market share of 17%, ranking second. Morgan Stanley forecasts 51 million iPhone shipments in the third quarter.

(The content and data of the article are for reference only and do not constitute investment advice. Investors operate on this basis at their own risk.)

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in Sina Finance APP

Responsible editor: Liang Bin SF055