The iPhone 14 Plus was officially launched this morning. Apple’s official website shows that the supply is sufficient, and you can pick up the goods without waiting. The third-party price is 400~600 yuan cheaper than the official website. Some scalpers even sighed that fortunately, the long memory did not stock up much at the beginning, otherwise it would have to lose miserably this time, and the Apple mobile phone value preservation rate once again refreshed the bottom line.

The official website price of iPhone 14 Plus is 6999~9699 yuan, and the third-party price is only 6599~9050 yuan, which is 400~600 yuan cheaper than the official website. Some third-party distributors said that after experiencing the painful lesson of the iPhone 14 breaking, many scalpers have a long memory. The first batch of purchases of the iPhone 14 Plus found that the choice this time was “right bet”. Otherwise, you will really lose money.

In fact, long before the new machine went on sale, some institutions warned that it might break, and even concluded that this was the most insecure model in Apple’s history. SellCell, an overseas research institute, found through research on more than 40 recycling institutions that almost everyone is not optimistic about the iPhone 14 Plus, so it gave a depreciation rate of 38.6%, and the depreciation rate of the iPhone 13mini, which had the worst reputation in the previous generation, was only 20.3%. This data can be seen How bad it is, the market now shows that the analysts’ predictions were right.

Why did the iPhone 14 Plus win the title of "Least Preserved Model" without any suspense? The main reason is that the configuration is not sincere. The 6.7-inch notch screen, 60Hz refresh rate, no smart island, continuation of the previous generation A15 bionic chip, rear 12-megapixel dual camera, 20W charging, etc. have no bright spots. As the fans said, even if Cook is a little more sincere, increasing the 120Hz refresh rate will probably have the opposite word of mouth. The worst thing is that it can be given to a smart island, and it can be recognized by others at a glance that it is the latest version. enough. It's a pity that Cook is too confident in Apple's appeal and believes that even if the iPhone 14 Plus does not make any upgrades, it will be enough for fans to pay for it willingly, but this time Cook "bet wrong" for the third time. The first two were the iPhone 12mini and the iPhone 13mini. The total sales of the two products only accounted for 5% of Apple's annual models. Maybe Cook thought that the reason for the failure was that the screen was too small, so this year, it launched a large-screen version in the opposite direction. , but the real reason is that the price is too expensive, and fans are not willing to empty their wallets willingly. Some analysts predict that the current lack of sales may make Apple re-examine its layout, and it is not ruled out that it will give a relatively reasonable price in a short period of time to stimulate users' desire to consume. One month later is the most important Double Eleven Carnival in China. If you are very interested in the iPhone 14 Plus, you can wait patiently for another month. Maybe Cook will surprise fans and the price will be close to a reasonable range.

Friends, what do you think is a reasonable price for the iPhone 14 Plus?

