The Phone14 Plus will be officially released on October 7. Depending on the configuration, the official price is between 6999-9699 yuan. However, the iPhone 14 Plus is obviously cold, and quotations from third-party channels show that the model will break immediately as soon as it is launched. Compared with the official website price, the market price of the iPhone14 Plus 128G version is about 400 yuan cheaper, and the 512G version has dropped by more than 1,000 yuan. At the same time, Apple’s official website shows that the current delivery time of the iPhone 14 Plus is 3 working days, and the inventory is relatively sufficient.

Before its release, the iPhone 14 Plus was crowned as the “Most Valuable Phone of the Year”. The research institute SellCell analyzed the average redemption value of more than 40 recyclers, and believes that compared with the same period last year, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus did not perform well in terms of value preservation. The former depreciated by 38.4% and the latter by 38.6%. highest year. The depreciation rate of iPhone 13 last year was only 18.2%, and the depreciation rate of iPhone 13 mini was 20.3% in the same period.(Shanghai Stock Exchange)