2022-12-22 20:25:26 Source: Fast Technology Author: Wan Nan Editor: Wan Nan Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

A few days ago, some iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users reported that green and yellow thin horizontal lines appeared on the screen when they were turned on, and they disappeared after a few seconds.

In response, Apple’s support team responded that it had been informed of the issue.

According to Apple, this is not a hardware problem, but some bugs in iOS 16 that need to be fixed.

Apple engineers also called some of the affected consumers, promising to work on a fix.

Currently, the latest version of iOS is iOS 16.2. Although iOS 16.3 is being tested with developers and public beta testers, the official update will not arrive until early next year.

