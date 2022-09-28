New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!

Source: Fast Technology

Author / Naihe

During this period of time, the iPhone 14/14 Pro series had various hardware or software problems, which made people laugh and cry.

Today, I received feedback from users that my iPhone 14 Pro encountered new problems.

Some users say,My iPhone 14 Pro will intermittently restart without warning when charging via MagSafe or Lightning.

It is reported that the iPhone 14 Pro Max running iOS 16.0.1 may suddenly restart every 10 to 20 minutes while charging.

And this situation is not exclusive to a certain system version. In addition to iOS16.0.1, this problem still exists in newer versions such as iOS16.0.2 or iOS16.1Beta.

At present, Apple has not officially responded to the problem, and users have found that the problem seems to be related to the phone being in an idle state, so the only emergency solution at this stage is to disable the refresh of background applications.