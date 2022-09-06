New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!

At 1 o’clock tomorrow night (early morning on September 8), Apple will hold an autumn conference, when new products such as the iPhone 14 series and the Apple Watch S8 series will debut.

The day before the press conference, the overseas god brought us the latest news.

In his latest forecast, Mark Gurman said,The new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature larger batteries for improved battery life.

It is worth noting that the previous generation iPhone 13 Pro is actually the flagship with the strongest battery life in the industry, completely crushing the Android camp, and even some models with built-in 6000mAh batteries cannot surpass it.

From this point of view, Apple should not increase battery capacity for battery life for no reason. It is highly likely that it will be a new configuration or function, which will bring higher power consumption. In order to maintain battery life, it can only continue to increase battery capacity. .

At present, it is recognized that this power-consuming function will be the AOD screen display, which will keep the screen in a constant light state, which will greatly affect the original battery life.

Previously, in the iOS 16 Beta 4 version, Apple has added dynamic light and dark wallpapers with the screen display function, and added a “sleep” mode to the wallpaper, which can reduce the brightness and contrast of the wallpaper to save power.

It should be noted that this will not be equipped with the entire model, but the Pro version of the LTPO screen is exclusive.

Finally, the iPhone 14 series can be seen tomorrow night, and the specific situation is still waiting for Apple’s official announcement.

Today, the main event will be the Huawei Mate 50, which will officially debut at 14:30 pm.