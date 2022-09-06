[摘要]​On September 6, it was reported that the iPhone 14 Pro series may be equipped with a larger battery pack to make up for the increased power consumption of the AOD display, but it also reflected two problems from the side, the first is this year’s Pro and above The body weight of the version is difficult to estimate. The second point is that the AOD screen display function is an exclusive function of the Pro version.

On September 6, it was reported that the iPhone 14 Pro series may be equipped with a larger battery pack to make up for the increased power consumption of the AOD display, but it also reflected two problems from the side, the first is this year’s Pro version above. The weight of the fuselage is difficult to estimate. The second point is that the AOD screen display function is an exclusive function of the Pro version.

It is reported that the iPhone 14 series may adopt the 30W fast charging solution for the first time, and the charging speed will be greatly improved. It is expected that the mobile phone can be fully charged in about 40 minutes. Even if the charging power is increased to 30W, the new model still has no chance to use the Type-C interface, but continues to use the standard of the Lighting interface.

Editor: Zhang Shujia