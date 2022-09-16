Since the release of the iPhone 14 series, the smart island built for digging holes on the Pro version has been conferred by the first battle, and is known as the “magic work” of interactive logic. But at present, no ordinary consumer has got a mobile phone, and everything is just displayed in the perfect vision shown by Apple.

access: Apple Online Store (China)

In the video shown by Apple, Smart Island can indeed perfectly integrate the exclamation mark to dig holes, presenting a deeply bound interaction design.It cleverly hides the digging holes and implements a lot of extra functions, and everything looks perfect.

However, after the whole network evaluation was lifted last night, in a demonstration by overseas bloggers, Smart Island showed its true face in daily use.

As you can see from the screenshot,Under strong light, there is a huge difference between the so-called Smart Island display and the hole-digging. The two are not perfectly integrated, and the whole looks like a bug-filled product.

Such an experience is bound to be very fragmented, and this will be a scenario that users will often encounter in the future.

In addition, in the evaluation of a large number of bloggers, it is mentioned that because the smart island often needs to click on the hole-digging area, which makes the front lens often in a dirty state, every selfie or video call needs to be specially wiped, and the experience is not enough. As expected.