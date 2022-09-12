Home Business The iPhone 14 series is online: the nominal support for 29W fast charging is the same as the previous generation | Charger | iPhone | Apple_Technology Channel_Sina Technology_Sina Network
As we all know, the previous generation iPhone 13 Pro Max supports up to 27W fast charging.Using Apple’s 30W PD charger, it takes 2 hours and 9 minutes to charge to 100%.

Even fast charging the iPhone 13 Pro Max with Apple’s 96W PD charger takes nearly 2 hours to charge to 100%.

Compared with the Android camp, the charging time of the iPhone 13 series lags far behind. At present, Android has achieved 200W fast charging, and the related model is iQOO 10 Pro. With the blessing of 200W super flash charge, iQOO 10 Pro can charge the 4700mAh large battery to 100% in just 10 minutes.

Now that the iPhone 14 series has been released, judging from the known news, the iPhone 14 series of fast charging does not seem to have made much progress.

Today’s news, the iPhone 14 series has passed 3C quality certification,Nominal support up to 29W (14.5V/2A) charging power, consistent with the iPhone 13 series.

Although the charging data of the iPhone 14 series has not yet been announced, considering that the iPhone 13 Pro Max takes about 2 hours to charge to 100%, the iPhone 14 Pro Max uses the Apple 30W PD charger for fast charging, which may also take about 2 hours. It can only be charged to 100%, which is obviously different from the Android camp.

Judging from Apple’s previous upgrade strategy, there should be no qualitative leap in the charging of the iPhone 14 series.

