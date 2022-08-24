Home Business The iPhone 14 will be less Chinese. Apple will produce more in India
Business

The iPhone 14 will be less Chinese. Apple will produce more in India

by admin
The iPhone 14 will be less Chinese. Apple will produce more in India

NEW YORK – There is little to go around it: the realignment has begun. The decision of the Apple to move part of the production of the new iPhone 14 from China to India is only the latest confirmation of the direction chosen by the US, which not only concerns the need to diversify supply chains after Covid, but also touches on the crucial strategic challenge of the future for the control of technology.

See also  Ganfeng Lithium Industry Equity Incentive Plan: This year's net profit is not less than 8 billion yuan-OFweek Lithium Grid

You may also like

Three departments: Promote the coordinated development of the...

Volatility at the Business Square, growing expectations for...

Euro-dollar exchange rate falls below parity euro zone...

The stock exchanges of today, August 24th. Gas...

Upcoming MacBook models and other products will use...

Lazio: Raul Moro goes on loan to Ternana...

Shaanxi will build my country’s first commercial controllable...

Huawei Mate 50 Pro real machine spy photos...

Vice President of iQOO Z6x Reservation Products: 6000mAh...

Analysts believe that fewer users are ready to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy