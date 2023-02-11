It is already a certainty that the charging interface of the Apple iPhone is forced to be replaced by the USB-C interface from the original Lightning interface. This year, the iPhone 15 series will most likely be seen. However, it is reported thatAlthough Apple will use the USB-C charging interface in new products, this interface does not fully adapt to the one used by Android models.

According to reports on the Internet, Apple has made a USB-C chip, which will be used in this year’s iPhone and MFI-certified peripheral settings.This means that even if the iPhone 15 uses the Type-C charging interface, it cannot use the data cable of the Android phone.If consumers want to buy a new Apple data cable, they need to buy it on Apple’s official website or from an MFI-certified accessory manufacturer.

Due to the encryption of the interface chip, the security of the iPhone will be improved to a certain extent, but the most important thing is that Apple can continue to receive a large amount of MFI certification fees.After all, third-party accessory manufacturers need to be authorized by MFI and implanted with Apple’s dedicated chip, and this chip costs 2 dollars a piece, in addition to paying patent fees to Apple.

Approved by the European Council in October last year, all types of electronic devices such as mobile phones, tablets, and digital cameras sold in the EU must use the Type-C charging interface uniformly from 2024.

Although everyone thought that Apple would suffer heavy losses at the time, don’t forget that Apple’s MFI certification and patent fees alone can generate an additional billions of dollars in revenue. Compared with the “environmental protection” concept at the time, these profits are real benefits.

In any case, in the end, consumers are still at the bottom. Starting from the iPhone 12, there will be no chargers, and the iPhone 15 may not even have a data cable. It doesn’t matter if these revelations are true, Huaqiangbei will take action anyway.