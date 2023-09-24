The iPhone 15 Pro Out of Stock, Standard Version Fully Stocked: E-commerce Sales Soar and Instant Retail Takes Over

Title: iPhone 15 Pro Version Out of Stock as E-Commerce Sales Soar

Subtitle: Scalpers Stop Exploiting Consumers as iPhone 15 Pro Supply is Limited

Date: September 22, 20XX

At 8 a.m. on September 22, a large number of eager consumers gathered outside an official Apple Store in Shenzhen, eagerly waiting to get their hands on the new iPhone 15. While the standard version of the iPhone 15 was fully stocked, the Pro version was completely sold out across all outlets. This scarcity of supply has led to a surge in e-commerce sales, with instant retail emerging as a popular channel for consumers.

Reporters from the “Kechuangban Daily” visited Apple Stores and authorized retailers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Wuhan, and other major cities, and observed that there were long queues at official Apple Stores, while the authorized stores seemed relatively empty. Online platforms, such as Meituan, Ele.me, and JD Daojia, have experienced a significant increase in sales, indicating the growing importance of e-commerce in Apple’s sales strategy.

The launch day of the iPhone 15 Pro series witnessed price hikes from scalpers, but this exploitative practice was swiftly halted later in the day. A channel dealer in Shanghai informed a reporter that the price premiums for Apple’s new phones were not exorbitant, with the Pro Max 256G variant seeing premiums ranging from 1,000 yuan to 2,000 yuan, and the blue version commanding a smaller premium of around 400 yuan.

Customers who managed to secure the standard and Plus versions of the iPhone 15 series were able to pick them up on the same day at various Apple Stores. However, the Pro series was already sold out, and customers were informed that pickups had been scheduled until November. Some customers who had opted for Apple Care+ during their previous iPhone purchase were given priority, with reserved invitations sent to their email addresses.

In Beijing, the Apple Direct Store in Xidan reported limited availability of the iPhone 15 Pro series, while the iPhone 15 series was fully stocked. Similar situations were reported in other stores across the city. The same trend was observed in Shanghai, Chengdu, and Wuhan, where customers were informed that only pre-ordered iPhones were available for pickup.

Since the Pro and Pro Max models were already out of stock in most stores, interested buyers were advised to explore the business purchase channel, which offered fewer purchase restrictions and possible discounts.

The scarcity of the latest iPhone 15 Pro series led some consumers in Shenzhen to turn to Hong Kong for a chance to purchase the highly sought-after device. However, as of October, all iPhone 15 Pro models in Apple’s Hong Kong store were fully booked, with reservations scheduled to deliver in November. In contrast, the iPhone 15 series remained in stock and available for purchase.

Meanwhile, e-commerce platforms experienced a surge in sales, with delivery speed becoming a deciding factor for consumers. Platforms like JD Daojia reported a 253% increase in sales of the iPhone 15 series compared to the same period last year. The immediate availability of the new iPhones attracted customers from remote cities like Lhasa, Kashgar, Alxa League, and Jiamusi.

The launch of the iPhone 15 series has certainly stirred excitement among consumers, but the scarcity of the Pro version and the growing popularity of e-commerce platforms highlight the evolving dynamics of the smartphone market.

