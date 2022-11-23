The iPhone 15 series uses titanium alloy: the appearance design has been greatly changed and returned to roundness

After Apple released the iPhone 14 series this year, the Pro series ushered in the market, while the basic versions of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus were cold in the market.

Some people thinkNext year’s iPhone 15 is the iPhone that has changed the most in the past few years. Compared with the iPhone 14, which has been used for several generations, the iPhone 15 will usher in a relatively large appearance change.

According to reports from foreign netizens,The iPhone 15 series will use a titanium alloy body and replace the existing straight-edge design with a curved back frame.This means that the iPhone 15 will return to the previous round body design, but this roundness is not as large as the iPhone X.

According to reports, the back border on the iPhone 15 will be rounded, which will be more rounded than the current design on the iPhone 14, similar to the bottom edge of the 14-inch MacBook Pro memory shell.

Although it is reported that the iPhone 15 will use titanium alloy materials,But the back will still use glass material,However, it is still early information, and there are still variables before release.

Long before the release of the iPhone 14 series, there were rumors that the iPhone 14 series would use titanium alloy materials, but in the end it did not. The entire series is made of aluminum and stainless steel.butApple recently unexpectedly investigated the feasibility of using titanium alloy materials, including patent information on processing titanium alloys for MacBook series, iPad series and iPhone series.

Compared to stainless steel, titanium has higher strength, is more resistant to scratches and is hard enough to withstand bending. This property also makes titanium more difficult to etch. So Apple developed a new chemical process that can treat titanium to its best effect.

At present, Apple only uses titanium as the shell material on the Apple Watch Ultra. If the news is accurate, next year’s iPhone 15 may become the first iPhone model to use titanium.

However, according to information, Apple will launch the iPhone 15 Ultra next year. Perhaps Apple will only use titanium in this model. After all, in order to bring differentiation, Apple has good reasons to do so.

Another point is that the European Union has passed a bill to unify the charging interface, which means that the iPhone 15 or the entire series will switch to the USB-C interface next year.

This is why netizens believe that next year’s iPhone 15 will become the iPhone with the biggest changes in recent years. Apart from the interface, there will also be high-power fast charging that users have been waiting for for a long time. Not only that, combined with the information previously disclosed by Tianfeng International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, next year only the iPhone 15 Ultra will be equipped with a periscope telephoto lens, and even the iPhone 15 Pro will not be equipped.

Since Apple used chips of different specifications to reflect the difference between the basic version and the Pro version in the iPhone 13 series, Apple has taken the iPhone 14 series to a higher level and directly adopted chips of different generations.

andThis situation may intensify on the iPhone 15 series. Naturally, the iPhone 15 Ultra is the super iPhone that integrates all black technologies. After its release, it may reproduce the grand occasion of the original iPhone X.

However, this also made netizens start to worry about the price.This year’s iPhone 14 series has already seen price increases to varying degrees, and next year’s iPhone 15 Ultra may touch the peak starting price of 12,000 yuan.

But in any case, it is still only at the stage of speculation. If the appearance and the inside usher in major changes, then the iPhone 15 series may indeed become the freshest iPhone in recent years.