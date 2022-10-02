Home Business The iPhone 6 is listed as an obsolete product by Apple
The iPhone 6 is listed as an obsolete product by Apple

The iPhone 6 is listed as an obsolete product by Apple

Original title: iPhone 6 is included in Apple’s outdated product generation, the end of the magic machine

Apple today updated its list of obsolete products to add the iPhone 6 model, which has been out of sales for more than five years. Apple’s iPhone 6 Plus was added to the list of “obsolete products” as early as February this year.

The Apple iPhone 6 was released in September 2014 alongside the iPhone 6 Plus. In 2015, Apple sold the iPhone 6 as a lower-priced version after releasing the iPhone 6s, then discontinued it in 2016 with the release of the iPhone 7.

However, the iPhone 6 was reintroduced in some countries as a low-cost iPhone in 2017 and continued to be sold until September 2018, so it was also “retired” later than the iPhone 6 Plus.

IT House learned that Apple’s iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus are the first Apple devices to support Apple Pay, and mark the first time Apple has launched iPhones in multiple sizes, ushering in the era of large-screen iPhones. In addition, Apple’s iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus sold 224 million units worldwide, making it the undisputed leader in smartphone sales.

Generally, Apple will add devices that were discontinued five years ago to its “obsolete” list and will no longer offer repairs. However, Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers can repair a device for up to two years after it is classified as obsolete, depending on parts availability.

In addition to adding the iPhone 6 to the list of obsolete products, Apple has also announced the “retirement” of several products:

Five-year suspension:

2015 section iPod nano

2015 fourth generation iPod shuffle new version

Seven Years Suspension:

2012 article iPod nano 7

Fifth generation iPod touch

2012 4th Generation iPod shuffle

