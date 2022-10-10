Home Business The iPhone SE 4 is rumored to have a 6.1-inch LCD display to keep the notch – Apple iPhone
The iPhone SE 4 is rumored to have a 6.1-inch LCD display to keep the notch – Apple iPhone

The iPhone SE 4 is rumored to have a 6.1-inch LCD display to keep the notch – Apple iPhone

According to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young, the fourth-generation iPhone SE will feature a 6.1-inch LCD display and continue the notch at the top of the display that has existed since the iPhone X. Young said he has revised his expectations for the fourth-generation iPhone SE. In October 2021, Yang, who has a very good track record of providing insight into Apple’s plans, said the company plans to release a new iPhone SE model in 2024 with a 5.7- to 6.1-inch “punch-hole” LCD display. .

In retrospect, this information may suggest that Apple is exploring the inclusion of Smart Island in the fourth-generation iPhone SE, given that if the device is released in 2024, Smart Island will be present on all four major iPhone models at the time. The change seems reasonable.

Yang’s revised forecast says the device will feature a 6.1-inch display with a notch. Whether the iPhone SE’s notch will include a TrueDepth camera array like other iPhone models is currently unknown. Some rumors suggest that the iPhone SE won’t get Face ID, sticking with Touch ID like previous models to keep costs down. Moving to an all-screen design, the device’s bottom bezel will no longer have room for a capacitive Touch ID Home button. Reports also predict that Apple is planning to add a Touch ID side button to the iPhone SE, just like the iPad Air and iPad mini.

The size of the notch on the fourth-generation iPhone SE is unclear, but if it doesn’t include the components for Face ID, it seems it could be made narrower than the notch on the iPhone XR, since the device has Touch ID.

Leaker Jon Prosser believes that the iPhone SE will move to a design similar to the iPhone XR, which would involve the elimination of the Home button. This change is likely, as Apple’s “SE” products have so far used the design of older devices.

The iPhone XR uses a 6.1-inch LCD display, and Ming-Chi Kuo has said that Apple is developing an iPhone SE with this display size. So Yang’s latest claim seems to corroborate these other reports and help cement a clearer picture of the design of the next iPhone SE.

