The iQOO Z6 5G mobile phone is about to be released, and the price of 1,000 yuan is expected to support 80W flash charging for the first time.

IT House reported on August 18 that following the official launch of the iQOO 10 series equipped with 200W ultra-fast flash charge, the more accessible iQOO Z6 series of new products were also exposed, maintaining the iQOO family’s “flash charge leadership” gene, the first time It is equipped with a flagship dual-cell 80W in the thousand-yuan price segment, bringing a stronger fast charging function at the same price.

According to the new charger information exposed by 3C certification, the new Z6 series code-named V2220A will come with a flagship flash charger V8060LOAO-CN with a maximum power of 80W (20V 4A). This also means that iQOO will deploy 80W fast charging technology to the thousand-yuan products where the Z series is located.

@Digital Chat Station also revealed that the iQOO Z6 will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip, a high refresh rate single-hole eye-protection LCD screen, and the main price range of 1,000 yuan.

IT House learned that iQOO released the new iQOO Z5, known as a performance pioneer, in September last year. iQOO Z5 is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, uses a 6.67-inch 120Hz refresh rate primary color screen, supports DC dimming, has passed the German Rheinland low blue light certification, and has a large 5000mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging, 1799 yuan.

It is reported that the iQOO Z series of genuine digital products will lead their peers in flash charging performance. According to the charger information that appeared in the 3C certification, we expect that this iQOO Z6 will be equipped with dual-cell 80W flash charging, which is expected to popularize the flagship flash charging experience at the price of 1,000 yuan, which is worth looking forward to.


