The ISO 20121:2012 Certification at the Trento Festival of Economics

Almost two months after the closure of the last edition of the Trento Festival of Economics, organized by the 24 ORE Group together with Trentino Marketing on behalf of the Autonomous Province of Trento and with the contribution of the Municipality of Trento and the University of Trento, the process initiated by Trentino Marketing for the recognition of the event as a “Sustainable Event” concluded positively.

The 2023 Festival of Economics was therefore compliant in its management system with the ISO 20121-2012 standard, a regulation introduced to help organizations improve the sustainability of their events which is based on the plan, do, check, act method. The verification process of compliance with the ISO 20121 standard was conducted by RINA and thanks to the support of the LOCOM company.

“The certification is another important result obtained by the Trento Festival of Economics, a top-level event capable of always setting new goals and giving attention to virtuous practices – says the president of the Autonomous Province of Trento Maurizio Fugatti -. It is a challenge, that of responsibility linked to the image of this great event, which we took up when we decided to enhance the great heritage that is precisely the Festival, relaunching its mission through new partnerships. The recognition is therefore a further positive goal achieved and gives even more strength to the collective work behind the great event”.

“As the 24 ORE Group – adds the managing director of the 24 ORE Group Mirja Cartia d’Asero – our mission is to be promoters of the growth of the cultural and social values ​​of our country. Among these, also the development of greater sensitivity to ESG issues and the stimulus towards concrete actions that allow truly sustainable development, issues that we address on a daily basis on our Group’s media and through the events we organize. With the certification obtained, the Festival of Economics is an event that responds, both in terms of content and from an organizational point of view, to the values ​​we adhere to.”

“We are particularly satisfied with the result obtained” – says the managing director of Trentino Marketing Maurizio Rossini – who adds: “To respond to the growing demand from an increasingly attentive public to aspects related to sustainability, it seemed natural to take the path of certification ISO 20121 and carry out careful planning with an eye to and particular respect for environmental, economic and social aspects, with a broad approach and a long-term vision that not only satisfies current needs, but also future ones and which keeps account of an ever-evolving system”.

