The Italian jewel of aluminum that has passed into Chinese hands

The Italian jewel of aluminum that has passed into Chinese hands

Golden Power on the acquisition of Slim Aluminum

China does shopping in Italy. According to what he writes Formiche.net last 8 June the government, with a decree of the President of the Council of Ministers, exercised special powers with prescriptions regarding the acquisition by China‘s Jiangsu Dingsheng New Materials Joint-Stock Co. Ltdbased in the city of Zhenjiang in the Jiangsu province, of the entire share capital of Slim Aluminum Spa, a company in Cisterna di Latina, near Rome, which deals with the transformation of aluminum with about 400 employees and a turnover that in 2022 stood at 326,770,438 euros.

Already in the past few weeks, the Meloni government had intervened with the Golden Power, indicating provisions, to safeguard technological assets, production and employment levels in the case of the merger between Whirlpool Emea and Arçelik. It is the application of the concept of “strategist state”, according to Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy: “Not an ideological state, neither marketist nor dirigiste, but which indicates the rules it uses when the golden powers are necessary , the so-called Golden Power, and it does so as foreseen in the latest bill of national interest, not neglecting the company’s website”, said the minister in December in a hearing on the programmatic lines of the dicastery.

