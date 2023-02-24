The Russian Invasion ofUkraine has changed the level of challenges that Italy is facing on the international scene. It is also in response to these challenges that, at the end of January, the defense minister Guido Crosetto presented to Parliament the programmatic lines that will define the work of the Defense in the near future.

Integrated and multi-domain defense

A gradual but continuous evolution of the Italian military instrument it will be essential to guarantee effective and cutting-edge defence. To this end, it will be important to step up efforts aimed at achieving ainternal interoperability to Defense that allows the country to work in a synergistic and complementary way with its NATO partners. Equally crucial will be the development of the military tool in joint key – not only on a regulatory level, but also logistically and technologically.

In order to strengthen the credibility of the Italian military instrument, the minister invites a improvement of staff training activities. Shortcomings, from this point of view, had also been identified by the latest Multi-year Planning Documents, with a gradual drop in operating expenses (which went from 14% of the Defense Function in 2020 at 11.4% in the 2022).

The institutional and legislative framework on which the country’s defense and security architecture is based requires a general renovationwhich reflects the changes it is facing military tool, increasingly integrated and multi-domain. Indeed, the Minister underlined the urgency of investing energies and resources in the elaboration of a National Security Strategy: a tool currently absent in Italy, which is rather based on a multi-risk approach for the management of crisis.

The Italian commitment abroad

The Italian Defense remains a fundamental tool also for the international projection of the country. Addressing the issue, Crosetto called for a more protagonist role for Rome in terms of leadership, in the wake of the NATO mission in Iraq which Italy assumed command last May.

As recalled by the minister, in fact, the commitment of the military instrument is historically based on Italian participation to international organizations, first of all the European Union and NATO. In these contexts, Rome will have to continue to make its voice count in the decision-making tables, as it was during the elaboration of the Strategic Compass of the EU.

To better define the involvement and the Italian role in international operations, Crosetto offers a revision of the construction procedure of the Mission Resolution. As already emphasized in pastgreater timeliness of the Decree is desirable, on the one hand to ensure full political coverage of the missions, and on the other to consolidate the credibility of Rome in the eyes of the partner countries.

An ad hoc law for Defense

And’competitive aerospace and defense industry it is part of the Italian attempt to increase its level of autonomy. An autonomy that will be possible to achieve only by investing not only in industrial programs but also in scientific research oriented towards innovation, above all in the light of the numerous military repercussions of products and technologies designed for civilian purposes and vice versa. This is evident for example in the space sector where, being able to count on a complete value chainItaly has acquired greater autonomy of action, as well as the possibility of contributing significantly to the programs carried out at European level.

At a time like this in which “no country can cut defense spending”, it is not surprising that during the hearing ample space was dedicated to the topic of investments, with Crosetto’s proposal to exclude defense spending from the Stability Pact , and to elaborate “a triennial investment lawwhich brings together the financial volumes relating to three successive measures in a single manoeuvre”.

It will be important to observe whether, how, to what extent and with what speed the Minister’s guidelines will be followed up, both in the short term and over the longer period of time necessary to complete the elaboration of a National Security Strategy and the regulatory innovations on mission resolutions and multi-year investment law.