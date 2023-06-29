The Italian Mundys writes the rules to make 18,000 airports around the world sustainable

MILANO – Italy takes the field to direct e write the decarbonisation process of air transport. It departs from Rome Airports (Adr), but also Aéroports de la Côte d’Azur controlled by Mundyswhich in turn belongs to the Benetton familywho are leaders of the Financing the Airports of Tomorrow project launched by World Economic Forumto transform airports into real “energy hubs”, capable of self-producing, accumulating and distributing clean energy, and how to contribute to the adoption of SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) on a large scale, using cutting-edge technologies and innovative tools of financing.

The target of Wef, in line with the objectives of the UN, is zero emissions by 2050. Are approximately 18,000 civil airports all over the world who will be able to take advantage of the guidelines for financing decarbonisation, which will be defined during the project led by the Italian Group Head of Infrastructure and Integrated Mobility and will be officially presented during Cop 28 next December.

Everyone the 5 airports controlled by Mundys – Rome Fiumicino, Rome Ciampino, Nice, Cannes and Saint-Tropez – have already obtained the highest official certification “Airport Carbon Accreditation” (Level 4+ Transition), issued by the independent body of the same name which coordinates the global certification program of airports engaged in the challenge of decarbonising their infrastructures. Mundys has already launched major investments to significantly reduce its environmental impact, zeroing direct emissions by 2030, and as such it will write the criteria for decarbonisation, a project curated by Katia Riva, ESG manager of the group headed by the Benettons.

In particular, the intercontinental hub of Rome Fiumicino, managed by Adr, it was the first Italian stopover to make available to carriers he is safe. Last May, the new Boarding Area A was also inaugurated for Schengen flights, maximizing the reuse of demolition materials according to a circular economy logic, which allowed it to obtain Leed Gold certification. Adr has in anticipation the installation of an important photovoltaic park together with Enel X, capable of supporting the electricity needs of the airport and detaching itself from the gas-fired power plant.

Among the manager’s plans there is also the decarbonisation of its own airport fleet through electrification and the use of biofuel e the installation of over 5500 electric recharging points by 2031.