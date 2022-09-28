Listen to the audio version of the article

The Cremona Musica International Exhibitions and Festival event took place in Cremona between 23 and 25 September, the three-day musical event with a program of 180 events (concerts, performances, masterclasses, seminars) and over 300 exhibitors from 30 different countries . The Councilor for Economic Development of the Lombardy Region intervened to inaugurate the event Guido GuidesiMayor Gianluca Galimbertithe president of the Chamber of Commerce Giandomenico Auricchiorepresenting the Province of Cremona Matteo Gorlanithe official of the ICE Agency Gianluigi D’Aprea.

On this occasion, the data of the 2022 Observatory on the Italian market of the musical instrument promoted by Dismamusica, the Association that represents the sector in Italy, were presented. According to estimates, the total value of sales of musical instruments in 2021 stood at 408 million euros.

Music and business

In Italy, the companies that produce musical instruments are 1,033 with 2,048 employees. The estimate of the value of revenues achieved in Italy by producers and intermediate distributors of musical instruments and editions in 2021 was 6% higher than that recorded by companies in 2020. In Italy, the retail trade of instruments / musical editions are 824 with 1,815 employees. The estimated sales in 2021 exceeded 313 million euros (of which over 51 million online) with a growth of 5% compared to 2020. The aforementioned estimate of the online market leads us to believe that the overall size of the “Italian market” stands, as mentioned, at 408 million euros.

The year comes to terms with the crisis

Expectations for the end of the 2022 financial year remain encouraging, even if the unknown factors linked to some prime variables inevitably weigh, including the impact of the open war crisis in Europe, the growth of inflation, the continuous increases in the cost of raw materials, transport and energy. “Cremona Musica is an important event – said the regional councilor for Economic Development, Guido Guidesi – a sign that the system is working in Lombardy. Cremona today represents the capital of the world of music and lutherie and we must give continuity to events like this that are good not only for the event itself, but above all for all related industries “.