Educate our children and young people, in the best and most aware way possible, to the culture of respect, dialogue, tolerance

Edited by Alessandro Amadori, political scientist and scientific director of Yoodata

The highly debated story of the attack outside a high school in Florence, with the consequent controversies also linked to the publication, by the principal Annalisa Savino, of a letter commenting on the facts; and, more recently, the controversies arising from an initiative by the mayor of Bologna, Matteo Lepore, who held a lesson in a school concerning the right alone (the subject of conflict between the main political forces), have placed the question of school neutrality at the center of the political-social debate. Or, said in another way, that of the possible possibility or tendency, on the part of the school itself, to act as an element of “propaganda” politics. To what extent does our school succeed, or on the contrary fail, in maintaining that political neutrality of the teaching function, which is considered as an important requirement for the formation of a mature civic consciousness in young students? Beyond the theoretical discussions on the subject, we can also try to give an answer to this question by resorting to data of a public opinion nature. That is, checking what people think about the issue in question.

In this regard, according to the results of a survey by the SWG institute, carried out in February 2023 (on a national representative sample), for the great majority of Italians (68%) it is the school’s duty to teach the values ​​of anti-fascism, but it is it is also true, again for the majority (57%), that teachers should completely refrain from publicly expressing any political evaluation. As for the possible “politicization” of the school, only a minority of citizens believe that it actually concerns our school: for 29% the school is in the hands of left-wing teachers and principals, for 14% instead it is in the hands of right-wing teachers and principals. Therefore, the perception of politicization of our school system exists but it is decidedly minority, even if those who have this perception mainly believe that the direction of politicization is towards the left.

Subscribe to the newsletter

