The Italians in love with Meloni voted for her. And now they keep it

President Giorgia Meloni in Latvia for the NATO Summit

Melons, did you like it? And now you keep it

“You liked it,” he said Renato Carosone in a song: you wanted her, you married her, “and if o mellone came out white, mo co’ chi t’hai vo’ pija’?” O white melon, stood and stands, for white watermelon, that is, for a rip-off. Did he want the masculine, with so many geese in tow that would like to go down in history for this important linguistic, macho and anti-feminist revolution? Or is all this confusion, which can be found in all the newspapers, due to the preference of Duce, decidedly better than Ducessa?

However, having seen and heard our Melone even preferring his Atlanticism to Europeanism, harshly criticized on 5/8, by Alemannic of his own party, with the laughing submission to Biden thrilling him with an implication anti-fascist, indeed, anti-Italian “civis americanus sum”, all that remains is to sing to those who voted for it “Did you like it? – sorry – Did you like it, did you like it? Se o Melone è un bin, mo co’ chi t’ha vo’ pija?”

Among those who voted for her, already many, repentant, say “But before the vote she said anything but, how could we think she was such a quick-change artist…” and they are thinking of giving up or have already given up. Among the pentiti, above all those who judged his mistaken position on the war as “a fly in the ointment”, too enthusiastically, without ifs and buts, pro-American, embraced Zelensky e Biden. A mole, I replied, of those that degenerate into malignant tumours. Being immersed in this tumor is the most important problem we should help solve and not through war.

